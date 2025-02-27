WEATHER WATCH

By Mary O’KEEFE

One of the many executive orders coming out of President Trump’s administration was the end of “procurement and forced use of paper straws” in federal offices.

“The federal government is directed to stop purchasing paper straws and ensure they are no longer provided within federal buildings,” according to the order.

The order goes on to explain that paper straws “use chemicals that may carry risks to human health – including ‘forever chemical’ PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) which are known to be highly water soluble and can bleed from the straw into a drink.”

It also stated that while PFAS was found in paper straws no measurable PFAS was found in plastic straws.

This is a fact and while it is not all bad that paper straws have been banned from the federal government, to me it seems in our quest to find an optimum environmental situation we often just look at the “headline” (to use a newspaper term). Concerning paper straws that headline would read: “Paper Straws Biodegrade Easier than Plastics.”

Though that made a difference to some it didn’t really make a difference to most until 2018 when Blue Planet, a BBC program, showed pictures of plastic straws causing the death of turtles and other aquatic life. These photos were published in the media and people immediately were on board with getting away from plastics. The problem is they jumped so quickly to paper products they didn’t see what issues paper had.

BBC Science Focus has a great article titled, “Paper straws contain more potentially toxic ‘forever chemicals’ than plastic. Should you give them up?”

Maybe BBC understands that many people only read the headline; however, for those who read beyond the top header, author Professor Mark Miodownik does an amazing dive into the debate of plastic or paper.

Miodownik turned to a study by a European research group that was reported in the journal Food Additives and Contaminants.

The President’s order stated there was not “significant PFAS found in plastic;” however, that part is not scientifically backed up, according to this study. The 2023 study states, “Reusable plastics in the food industry contain [PFAS], a group of synthetic pollutants that are known to be potentially harmful for wildfire, humans and the environment. PFAS may migrate from [food contact materials] to food consumed by humans.”

The study goes on to state that people may turn to paper and other plant-based materials used in commercial settings like drinking straws.

When we see plant-based and other (presumably) eco-friendly straws we automatically think, “Okay, let me do my part to help; I will only use paper straws.” But here’s the rub: “In order to make these materials water-repellent, PFAS are added during manufacturing but can also already be present early in the supply chain due to the use of contaminated raw materials.”

They cited the study’s examination of PFAS concentrations in 39 different brands of straws made from five materials including paper, bamboo, glass, stainless steel and plastic. And they found that PFAS was present in almost all types of straws – except those made of stainless steel.

“PFAS was more frequently detected in plant-based materials such as paper and bamboo … The presence of PFAS in plant-based straws shows that they are not necessarily biodegradable and that the use of such straws potentially contributes to human and environmental exposure of PFAS,” according to the study.

Well, that’s just great. I actually didn’t like paper straws and have my own reusable ones that I use … when I remember. I have a container of paper straws I bring with me as well … again, when I remember. I just wanted to get away from plastic and thought I was doing a good thing; however, I just read the headline and didn’t go further.

To be honest, lately I have been foregoing straws altogether. I hate that anything more is placed into the trash, especially with something so easily I can do without.

“PFAS is chemically and thermally very stable, which means that almost nothing reacts or degrades it. This means it persists in the environment and will do so for thousands of years. For this reason, they have been dubbed ‘forever chemicals,’” according to Miodownik’s article. He stated forever chemicals have been found “literally” everywhere from the Arctic ice to the Amazon rainforest, as well as making their way into the human body by migrating from packaging into our food and drink.

These forever chemicals that are in our blood have been found linked to health issues including liver and kidney disease. They have also been linked to cancer and high blood pressure in pregnant women. And of course they are harmful to wildlife.

PFAS has been found in higher levels in paper and plant-based straws, but have also been found in plastic.

So if you must have a straw, use a stainless steel straw. They are easy to order (some come in sweet little cases) and they are easy to clean … and yes you will have to use some water to wash it, which increases your water use – but only by a small amount.

Miodownik wrote about the origin of the straw, which I had never heard or thought about. Apparently the original drinking straw was actually made of straw …. that’s where the name came from. It was easy to get a straw … straw being a by-product of wheat and rye growth. But there was a slight taste of grass when using the real straw straw so paper straws were invented in the latter part of the 19th century.

“This solved that problem but had the issue that they got soft when wet as they absorbed liquid and so became less functional during use. To the rescue came plastic. It didn’t get soggy, it could be made into bright colors and could be made into novelty shapes such as spirals,” Miodownik stated.

There are several states that have various restrictions on the use of plastic straws including California and Oregon (which require restaurants to provide plastic straws only upon customer request), Maine, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington have forms of single-use plastic straw restrictions.

I know there are some who believe their actions do not have consequences on the environment and I know there are some out there who don’t care one way or another; then there are some who think this problem is just too big for one person to make a difference. But history has shown us over and over again that one voice, one action, can make a difference – especially if it inspires others to take action.

So this is really simple: when you are offered a straw with the glass of whatever beverage you just ordered tell the server you don’t want a straw and drink out of the cup. As we would say to my grandson, “Like a big boy.”

If you do want a straw then bring your own stainless steel one.

To read more about the rise of the anti-plastic straw movement or to see the video of an injured turtle go to https://tinyurl.com/2uvxsxf8.

