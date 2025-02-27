State Senator Pérez Reminds of Deadlines

State Senator Sasha Pérez reminds those affected by the recent wildfires that there are important deadlines to apply for assistance and financial aid.

Deadline: Monday, March 10

U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Assistance

Support for small business owners, renters, homeowners & more

https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance

Deadline: Monday, March 10

FEMA Registration Assistance with Housing, Transportation, Rebuilding and More

https://www.disasterassistance.gov/

Deadline: Monday, March 31

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will only perform debris removal if the Right of Entry (ROE) form is completed. Residents must fill out a Right of Entry (ROE) form using the Los Angeles County website below.

https://recovery.lacounty.gov/debris-removal/roe/

Senator Pérez reminds people to fill out and submit the forms as soon as possible to receive assistance. Her office has created an Eaton Fire Resource Page to help people navigate through the tragedy. She encourages people to share the information with anyone who could use it.

“Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones and do not hesitate to contact my office if you need support at (818) 409-0400 or (916) 651-4025,” added Pérez in an email statement.