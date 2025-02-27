Less Than One Week Left to Apply for Relief Funds

Los Angeles County business owners, non-profits and workers impacted by the January 2025 wildfires have less than one week left to apply for critical financial relief made possible through the LA Region Small Business Relief Fund and the LA Region Worker Relief Fund.

The deadline to apply is March 2 by 5 p.m. PST.

“I urge all eligible businesses and workers impacted by the January wildfires to apply for this critical financial relief before the March 2 deadline,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. “These funds are designed to provide immediate support as our communities work toward long-term recovery. I want every bit of relief that’s available to wildfire survivors to be accessed. If you need assistance, help is available – don’t wait to apply.”

The Worker Relief Fund offers $2,000 cash grants to workers who lost income or employment as a direct result of the disaster.

The Small Business Relief Fund provides cash grants ranging from $2,000 to $25,000 for businesses and non-profits that suffered structural damage, equipment or inventory loss, or significant revenue loss due to the wildfires. Priority is given to businesses that were completely destroyed.

To qualify for either program, applicants must be at least 18 years old and reside in Los Angeles County. Workers must have been employed or self-employed in the County at the time of the disaster.

For anyone needing assistance with the application process, multilingual support is available throughout Los Angeles County at Disaster Recovery Centers, America’s Job Centers of California, BusinessSource and WorkSource Centers, the Dept. of Economic Opportunity’s Office of Small Business, and Impacted Worker and Family Recovery Centers. To view a list of the over 50 organizations offering in-person help and technical assistance visit https://tinyurl.com/fw4jjw6r.

Anyone who has general questions or has difficulty accessing technology can call or text Los Angeles County’s Small Business Relief Fund at (213) 523-3231.

For detailed eligibility requirements, application instructions, and helpful resources, visit laregionfund.lacounty.gov before the deadline.