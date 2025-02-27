FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Leaning on Friends

“People come into your life for a reason, a season or life.”

I love this saying because it reminds me of the importance that others play in my life and the importance I play in the lives of others.

For example, when someone is placed in your life for a reason it can be to meet a need. I can think back over my lifetime and remember those people who were placed in my life to help me through a difficult time.

Some people are in your life for a season. This can be because you need someone to get you through a tough time or to help shepherd or teach you a lesson. Of course, that works the other way, too; you might be placed in their lives to help them whether to laugh or cry.

Finally, someone is placed in your life for life. Wow – how many of us can say they have someone in their life who is always there, always ready to help? Looking over my life and the important things I’ve experienced (and with whom) I’m curious if they can shift from being in my life for life to being in my life for a season – albeit a long season.

It is often said that the best of friends are made in the workplace. I totally get that. When you have a fight with your mate or your kids drive you crazy you can gripe with your work buddies and let off some steam.

Of course, it’s a little sticky for me. I’m “the boss” (which in my eyes means that I sign the checks) and as I’m griping I’m thinking to myself, “I shouldn’t be doing this.” I mean, it’s not fair to the others. They shouldn’t be subjected to my insecurities and outbursts yet despite knowing I should keep my mouth shut I don’t. Of course the reverse is true in that I have a shoulder for them to lean on if and when they need it – after all, we all get into a bind sometimes.

Reflecting on the relationships I’ve had in my life I realize that some folks who were so important to me in the workplace were part of my life just for a season. Many of them are no more than a memory – though one that still brings a smile to my face.

Right now I consider myself really lucky because I can gripe about family matters – and even politics – with those who I see nearly every day. They might not always agree with me but we can share those things that make us all nuts.

So whether in my life for a reason, a season or life, I consider myself fortunate to know these people and hope they feel the same about me.