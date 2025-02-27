Glendale’s Clothing Swap & Repair Café

The City of Glendale’s Office of Sustainability and Glendale Library, Arts, & Culture announced the return of the Clothing Swap & Repair Café, two community-driven events happening on back-to-back weekends to promote waste reduction, reuse and repair.

At the Clothing Swap, participants can bring gently used clothing to exchange with others – refreshing their wardrobes while keeping textiles out of landfills. The Repair Café connects residents with skilled volunteers who help fix lamps, toasters, bicycles, clothing and more, teaching hands-on repair skills in the process.

So far, residents have swapped 2,030 pounds of textiles and repaired nearly 400 items. Collectively, the Clothing Swaps and Repair Cafés have diverted a total of 2,430 pounds from landfills.

These events are free and open to all. Anyone who is a mechanic, tailor, tinkerer or DIY enthusiast interested in volunteering at the Repair Café can sign up at GlendaleCA.gov/RepairCafe.The calendar of Clothing Swaps and Repair Café can be found at https://www.glendaleca.gov/.

CVCA to Meet Feb. 27

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

Christmas Tree Recycling and Collection

Residents in the City of Glendale can recycle their Christmas trees now through April 1. Those living in a single-family or multi-family household (2-4 units) can recycle trees by placing them curbside on regular collection day. Please remember to remove all ornaments, decorations, bags, stands, bars, nail and tinsel/s (flocked trees and fire-retardant trees are okay). Trees must be cut in half if taller than 8 feet.

Those with questions should call the City of Glendale Public Works at (818) 548-3916.

GEF Plans Diamond Gala

Honor GUSD alumni while raising funds to continue the work of Glendale Educational Foundation (GEF) supporting District programming. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available for the Diamonds Gala being held on Friday, April 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Country Club.

Email or contact Executive Director Bethany Harrington at bethany@glened.org for more information on sponsorship opportunities, ad purchases in the GEF program book and ticket sales. Information is also on the website glened.org.

A portion of these proceeds will also be donated to the GUSD community affected by the wildfires.

Arbor Day Celebration Planned

Glendale Beautiful, in cooperation with the City of Glendale’s Community Services and Parks Dept., is hosting its annual observance of Arbor Day. The community is invited for the 74th Arbor Day ceremony at Casa Adobe de San Rafael on Wednesday, April 23 at 10 a.m.(program starts at 10:30 a.m.) This community-wide effort can be supported by contributing to the purchase of a tree or by supporting trees throughout the city. For donation and other information, visit www.glendalebeautiful.org/arbor-day.

Casa Adobe de San Rafael is located at 1330 Dorothy Drive in Glendale.