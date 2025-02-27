CRIME BLOTTER

Feb. 26

500 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, an informant at the T-Mobile store identified a male Hispanic wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants as the person who stole an iWatch from the store. The deputy detained the man pending a further investigation.

The informant reported that he had witnessed two male Hispanics enter the store and ask an employee a question. Then he heard a store customer yell that they had stolen a watch. One suspect ran southbound on Gould Avenue. The informant followed the other man east on Foothill Boulevard. The suspect and informant waited for deputies to arrive. The suspect was a juvenile and was transported to the CV Sheriff Station. He was later released to a parent.

A witness reported seeing a Hispanic male in the store who was about 15 to 16 years old, 5’7” tall, who weighed about 200 lbs. with black hair and wearing a black hoodie and red and black striped pajama pants. That suspect reached into his hoodie, pulled something out, tampered with the watch display and then walked away. The witness then noticed the watch was gone. Another witness reported that he was standing outside the store and saw a Hispanic male, 5’7”, 14 to 15 years old, weighing about 150 lbs., wearing a black hoodie and big diamond earring exit the store. Surveillance footage showed the person who stole the watch was the suspect wearing the pajama pants.

The theft occurred at 1:40 p.m.

Feb. 20

2300 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported parking her vehicle at the front pump of the gas station at the location. She exited her vehicle and began pumping gas. She left her purse on the front passenger seat of her unlocked vehicle. She walked to the trash receptacle and returned to her vehicle “within seconds.” She did not hear her vehicle door open or close. When she returned to her vehicle she found her purse was gone. She was unable to track her cellphone, which was with her purse, because it had been turned off by the suspect who stole her purse. Surveillance footage revealed the woman parking her vehicle at the gas pump. Shortly after a newer model (2021 to 2023) Audi A3 orA4, four-door sedan with dark tinted windows parked south of the vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle driver’s side door opened and then the passenger side door open and shut in seconds. Then the suspect vehicle exited onto Foothill Boulevard. There was no description of the suspects released by CV Sheriff’s report.

The incident occurred at 9:50 a.m.

Feb. 18

600 block of Houseman Street in La Cañada Flintridge, a witness called Crescenta Valley Sheriff Station concerning an issue of a suspicious vehicle. The witness reported seeing three men wearing black hoodies and white face masks exit a residence on Houseman Street and enter a white BMW. Deputies responded and the witness reported that while he was driving in the area he observed two men running from a residence. The men entered a white BMW that was parked directly in front of the residence. The driver in the vehicle appeared to be waiting for the two other suspects. The vehicle then traveled eastbound on Gould Avenue.

The two running suspects were described as men, both wearing black hooded sweaters, face masks and dark-colored pants. A deputy contacted the resident of the home the suspects were seen running from and found she had left her residence at 8:40 a.m. and returned home at 4:30 p.m. When she returned home she found the rear sliding door of her home was open and several rooms in the residence were ransacked. The “Ring” camera footage revealed a man approach the front door of the residence at about 2:53 p.m. The man was wearing a black hooded sweater with a white pattern, dark-colored pants, white shoes and a white surgical mask. He appeared to be looking into the residence through the front door’s windows.

The burglary occurred at 2:53 p.m.