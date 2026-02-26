WEATHER WATCH

By Mary O’KEEFE

March is Women’s History Month – the month that recognizes women’s achievements. It began in 1978 as a local celebration in Santa Rosa, California by the Education Task Force of the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women. It was planned and executed as a Women’s History Week. From there the movement spread from President Jimmy Carter in 1980 issuing the first Presidential Proclamation for a Women’s History Week, to an expansion to a month in 1988.

I can’t think of anything better to start off this month than to share this amazing speech written by a woman, who also directed a movie that grossed over $1.445 billion.

The wisdom from the movie “Barbie,” written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumback, with input from actress America Ferrera:

“It is literally impossible to be a woman. You are so beautiful and so smart and it kills me that you don’t think you’re good enough. Like we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we’re always doing it wrong.

“You have to be thin but not too thin. And you can never say you want to be thin. You have to say you want to be healthy but also you have to be thin. You have to have money but you can’t ask for money because that’s crass. You have to be a boss but you can’t be mean. You have to lead but you can’t squash other people’s ideas. You’re supposed to love being a mother but don’t talk about your kids all the damn time. You have to be a career woman but also always be looking out for other people.

You have to answer for men’s bad behavior, which is insane, but if you point that out you’re accused of complaining. You’re supposed to stay pretty for men but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women because you’re supposed to be a part of the sisterhood.

“But always stand out and always be grateful. But never forget that the system is rigged. So find a way to acknowledge that but also always be grateful.

“You have to never get old, never be rude, never show off, never be selfish, never fall down, never fail, never show fear, never get out of line. It’s too hard! It’s too contradictory and nobody gives you a medal or says thank you! And it turns out in fact that not only are you doing everything wrong but also everything is your fault.

I’m just so tired of watching myself and every single other woman tie herself into knots so that people will like us.”

We are facing some hot weather, well above our average for this time of year, in the upper 60s/low 70s. We will be feeling the temperature climb into the upper 80s/low 90s today and Friday. Then a very slight cooling trend happens over the weekend with temps in the mid-to-upper 80s. Monday will be closer to our normal of low 70s but then back up again to the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

No rain in sight but some slight north/northeast winds today and Friday.