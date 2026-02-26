CVCA to Meet Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, Thursday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

Daylight Saving Time Begins

On Sunday, March 8 at 2 a.m. daylight saving time begins. People should set their clocks ahead one hour in anticipation of the time change.

Many fire departments advise putting new batteries in home smoke alarms at this time.

Thursday Club Hosts Huge Courtyard Sale

The La Cañada Thursday Club will be hosting its annual courtyard sale on Saturday, March 28 from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sale items include antiques, art, china, collectibles, crystal, electronics, furniture, garden and outdoor items, holiday décor, housewares, jewelry, linens, pet items, sporting goods, toys and vintage items. Everything is priced to sell!

The historic Thursday Clubhouse is located at 4440 Woodleigh Lane. Admission is free and there is plenty of parking.

The Thursday Club is a social, cultural and philanthropic organization that also supports scholarship, outreach philanthropies and its debutante program. Proceeds from the sale are dedicated to the Thursday Club 501(c)4 and purchases are not considered charitable contributions.

For information on the Thursday Club visit lacanadathursdayclub.org. For information regarding the courtyard sale contact Sheri Morton at sherimorton49@gmail.com.

Ascencia Annual Gala

Ascencia is holding its 18th annual gala, named Creating a Lasting Impact!, on Saturday, April 11 at 6 p.m. at the Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale. This fundraiser will support Ascencia’s essential programs that create a lasting impact on the individuals it serves. Tickets, sponsorship packages and underwriting opportunities are available now. Visit https://tinyurl.com/dwdxjwpm to take part in this event.

Glendale Educational Foundation Announces Gala

Diamonds Gala 2026, the annual Glendale Educational Foundation gala, takes place on Friday, May 1 at the Chevy Chase Country Club, 3067 E. Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more, visit glened.org.