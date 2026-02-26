FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Being Principal … for a Day

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

Smart. That’s the first thing I thought when I met some of the students at Horace Mann Elementary School.

On Tuesday I had the privilege of being principal for a day at Horace Mann – one of several local schools that participate in the annual principal for a day program that the Glendale Educational Foundation organizes.

The program gives those chosen an inside look at the school, the way it runs and the way its (regular) principal interacts with the students. Horace Mann is overseen by principal Shant Der-Megerdician (“Principal D” as he is known to the students). Principal D has been in the Glendale Unified School District for over 20 years, most recently as assistant principal at Toll and Wilson middle schools.

Principal D had reserved his parking spot for me! He was waiting for me in the parking lot. The day then really started: first was the pledge of allegiance, done outside and led by a student. The students filed past me on their way to class; quite a few surprised me with a wave and hello. I immediately felt welcomed.

Principal D then took me to Mr. Tiu’s kindergarten class. There I got to read to the littles – what a privilege! Then it was off to a tougher group – Mrs. Nazarian’s classroom that had fourth and fifth grade students. She had brought up the CV Weekly “Contact Us” page from our website and after I explained what I did the students could ask me questions. There were some great questions! One of many that stuck in my mind was about Mary O’Keefe – being the lead reporter for CV Weekly, what would I do if she decided not to work here anymore? Talk about a frightening question! Other questions focused on how we decide what stories to put in the paper, do we report on “big” stories (like the recent wildfires) and what is largest story we’ve ever put in the paper.

I visited the grounds, and Principal D highlighted the work done by the parents in the garden area. Inside a hallway, I saw a huge tree that one of the parents – Hadia Rammal – made. She typically will install something that reflects the month – for example in February she made a big heart for Valentine’s Day.

In the library, I saw artwork that another parent had painted on the walls.

Learning how involved the parents are I was surprised that the school lacks an active PTA – but they’re working on it.

Lunch was held at the district headquarters where each of the principals for a day were given certificates of completion – finally, I’m a graduate of GUSD!