Fourth Alleged Victim Identified in Criminal Investigation

From Dr. Darneika Watson, GUSD superintendent:

“As part of our continued commitment to transparency, I am writing to inform you that the Glendale Police Dept. has identified a fourth alleged victim in the ongoing criminal investigation into former agency-contracted assistant Joseph Vladimir Sanchez. The most recent allegation involves a student at College View.

“We understand the continued emotional toll that this news may have on families and staff. GUSD has connected with the family of the student to provide support and will offer specialized support to the College View community as we process this latest update. We have begun hosting group meetings with parents at our school sites to hear concerns and will be holding a session for College View parents and guardians next week. Families at our remaining schools directly affected by the allegations will receive information about their meeting dates in the coming days. These sessions serve the very important purpose of allowing families to ask questions and share their perspectives and concerns, which are helping to inform our actions moving forward. Our board of education and leadership team are committed to understanding where systemic improvements are needed and to strengthening safeguards for every student at our schools, including our most vulnerable.

“We continue to strongly encourage any families with information that may assist the criminal investigation of Joseph Vladimir Sanchez to reach out to the GPD Assaults Bureau at (818) 548-3106. Simultaneously, anyone with information about sexual abuse by Joseph Vladimir Sanchez on District school sites or as noted in the recent court decision regarding the Early Bird Program should reach out to the specially trained investigators at Epstein, Becker & Green by emailing GUSDInvestigation@ebglaw.com. We recognize how difficult it can be for survivors and families to come forward. Please know that all communication with the investigators will be treated with the utmost sensitivity, and individual names and other identifying details will not be shared or made public without your authorization or except as required by law.

“Support services remain available to all members of our community. We will continue to provide updates as we are able.”