GFD, GPD Respond to Fire at Just Tires

Glendale PD and Glendale fire department, with assistance from LA County fire, responded to a fire at the Just Tires location at Foothill Boulevard and Boston Avenue this evening around 9 PM. According to Glendale fire chief Stavros, it was an outside fire that spread to the walls.
No injuries were reported and traffic between Lauderdale and Boston continues to be rerouted.
