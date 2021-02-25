Council Hears Preliminary Plan on Eagle Canyon Trail

By Brandon HENSLEY

Preliminary stages of improvements along the Eagle Canyon Channel, including a recreational trail connection between Two Strike Park and La Crescenta Avenue, were presented at the Feb. 18 virtual meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council.

Michelle O’Connor, who oversees trails planning for LA County, gave an overview of preliminary analyses that have been conducted on the potential project.

Further examination of next steps by Design Project Review would require a supporting action by CVTC.

In 2020 completed Two Strike Park improvements included a new ADA concrete walking path from the Eagle Canyon Control Channel bridge to Rosemont Avenue.

Virtual audience members were mostly against the proposed additions, saying some would invade privacy as well as make it easier for crime committed at night. Proponents who spoke in favor said it would make it easier and safer for people who walk that area.

O’Connor emphasized that the Eagle Canyon Channel effort is in the preliminary stages, and that the meeting was not a formal project with identified funding. She said the $537,000 allocated for it has already been redirected to other projects for Two Strike Park.

“No funding currently is available or on the horizon,” O’Connor added.

“Public Works has evaluated installing a concrete cap to cover a portion of Eagle Canyon Channel and create about 1,200 linear feet of multi-use trail,” according to O’Connor’s presentation.

The trail would be six-to-eight feet wide and level for accessibility.

Additions to the trail would include walls and screens for adjacent property lighting as needed. It would also include bioswales, which are channels designed to concentrate and convey stormwater runoff while removing debris and pollution.

Former council president Leslie Dickson, who spoke as a public commenter, was in favor of the project.

“Having a trail will be safer … this is another step along the way to have more trails and have more space for people to get out,” she said.

Neighbor Paul Dutton was a critic of the project, saying that if more people used that trail there would be more trash, and unfavorable night activity for residents.

“If I lived there, I’d be livid,” he said, while adding that he worried about an expedited process that ignores committees like the Town Council’s Land Use Committee.

Public commenter Adrienne Griffin was concerned about the surface of the trail.

“[Will it be an] ugly cement path?” she asked. “You could leave it as a dirt path, which is what we have now, but not for bikes. I don’t want it to become part of a larger project … is this part of something larger, or something small? Who is patrolling it?”

Resident Sean Toro used his comment time to speak in favor of the trail. He said it would make it safer and smoother for people who are already out in that area walking. He also noted the concerns of property owners in the area and somewhat chided them.

“I know there’s a lot of NIMBYism, ‘not in my backyard,’ but when you bought your house you knew you had an easement,” he said. “That easement is there for any development that the county or city finds fit.”

Before the trails presentation, an update on hybrid learning was given by GUSD Superintendent Vivian Ekchian. Ekchian said the District hopes to incorporate hybrid learning later this year. Most elementary schools have been back with tech pod learning since Feb. 1. She said she understands younger students, especially those who are just beginning schooling, would want to come to campus and experience school with in-person learning.

“We’re trying to come up with solutions for all families,” Ekchian said.

She added that athletic conditioning is back and will hopefully be expanded with necessary safety precautions.

But Dickson, who has four children in Glendale schools, was upset about parents having to sign a commitment form if they choose to send their students back into the classroom. She called it a “volatile situation” that potentially pits parents against one another.

“If we get back to a 4% positivity rate … I would want to send my children back,” she said adding, “being forced to make decisions when we don’t have any plans from our school sites is really disingenuous; it’s unfair to the parents. We live in California. Why aren’t we outside? Why are we not doing outdoor classrooms? That should be happening.”

Because of other items to attend to on the agenda, council President Harry Leon tried to cut that portion of the meeting short. Ekchian said parents are welcome to contact the District and it would try to answer any questions or concerns that were raised at the town council meeting.

The next CVTC meeting is scheduled for March 18 via Zoom.