Five graduate landscape architecture students have partnered with the Los Angeles’ Emergency Management Department (EMD) and asked CV Weekly to post the QR code for their wildfire survey.

According to an email received at CVW, the graduate students are “focused on speculative design work that builds social cohesion, strengthens connections to the local ecology and builds resilience to a changing climate.”

The students are working exclusively in the Altadena community, gathering information from residents and first responders, and volunteers. They are also analyzing the existing infrastructural systems, with the goal of revisioning with nature-based systems.