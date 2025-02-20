CVTC Agenda

The Crescenta Valley Town Council will have its next meeting tonight, Thursday, Feb. 20 at community room of the La Crescenta Library. On the agenda are reports from community organizations, announcements from local non-profit organizations and council business.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. and is at 2809 La Crescenta Ave.

Free CPR Training Offered

A free three-hour workshop on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is being offered as a public service to the community by the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills in Montrose on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 9:30 a.m. The location is 2254 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (enter at the back of the building). Free parking above Broadview Drive near Ocean View Boulevard. All welcome!

This workshop will be taught by Eric Smith, an American Heart Association (AHA) certified trainer and emergency room registered nurse.

Space is limited, so please call (818) 957-1500 to reserve a spot. The workshop is free, unless the participant desires an AHA-BLS certification card, then there is a required $50 fee, which goes to the AHA. Please call and let them know in advance.

CVCA to Meet Feb. 27

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

Christmas Tree Recycling and Collection

Residents in the City of Glendale can recycle their Christmas trees now through April 1. Those living in a single-family or multi-family household (2-4 units) can recycle trees by placing them curbside on regular collection day. Please remember to remove all ornaments, decorations, bags, stands, bars, nail and tinsel/s (flocked trees and fire-retardant trees are okay). Trees must be cut in half if taller than 8 feet.

Those with questions should call the City of Glendale Public Works at (818) 548-3916.

GEF Plans Diamond Gala

Honor GUSD alumni while raising funds to continue the work of Glendale Educational Foundation (GEF) supporting District programming. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available for the Diamonds Gala being held on Friday, April 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Country Club.

Email or contact Executive Director Bethany Harrington at bethany@glened.org for more information on sponsorship opportunities, ad purchases in the GEF program book and ticket sales. Information is also on the website glened.org.

A portion of these proceeds will also be donated to the GUSD community affected by the wildfires.