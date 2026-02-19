Timeline Outlines Arrest of Teacher’s Assistant

By Mary O’KEEFE

As reported earlier in CVW, Glendale Police Dept. released a statement on Feb. 5 concerning the arrest of Joseph Sanchez, 25, of Glendale for sexual abuse of an “8-year-old special needs student.” The assault occurred on school grounds. The incident was reported on Dec. 19, 2025 and Sanchez was arrested on Dec. 20, 2025.

At the time he posted bail and returned to the court for arraignment on Feb. 4.

“Detectives continued their investigation and successfully identified and located two additional underage victims. The newly developed evidence was presented to the court on Feb. 4 at Sanchez’s arraignment, where he was ordered back into custody. He is currently being held on $6,000,000 bail,” according to a GPD statement.

The investigation allegedly found similar incidents with other victims spanning as far back as three years.

Statements from Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) at the time stated it was cooperating with GPD.

On Feb. 3, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed eight counts against Sanchez – seven for alleged child sexual abuse and one count of allegedly being in possession of child pornography.

Sanchez pled not guilty at his arraignment on Feb. 4; the court set bail at $6 million. His next court date is a preliminary hearing on Feb. 25.

In a letter emailed on Feb. 15 to GUSD parents the district shared more information concerning the incidents where it stated it is continuing to cooperate with law enforcement.

The district has been criticized for not getting enough information out concerning not only the incidents at the two schools initially mentioned in the police press release but the other schools where similar lewd acts had allegedly occurred by Sanchez.

“We have continued to cooperate fully with law enforcement and in the initial phases of the investigation this meant waiting to broadly communicate the individual’s full assignment history in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. GPD has now cleared the broad release of the list of that individual’s prior assignments in GUSD as provided by the contracting agency, Covelo, who employed the individual. The list reflects the information available at this time, and we will update the community if additional verified information becomes available,” stated GUSD.

Sanchez was employed by third party contractor Covelo. The list of schools and dates Sanchez was assigned are below:

College View (summer school): July 7, 2025; July 9 to 11, 2025; July 14 to 16, 2025; July 18, 2025

Columbus Elementary: Dec. 19, 2025

Glenoaks Elementary – Aug. 16, 2023 through June 5, 2024; Aug. 21, 2024 through Nov. 19, 2024; Dec. 2, 2024 to May 2, 2025; May 7, 2025 to June 11, 2025

Glendale High School – June 10 to 14, 2024; June 17 to 18, 2024; June 20 to 21, 2024; June 25 to 27, 2024; July 1 to 3, 2024; July 8 to 12, 2024; July 15 to 16, 2024; Dec. 15 to 18, 2025

La Crescenta Elementary (summer school): July 8, 2025

Horace Mann Elementary (summer school): July 3, 2025 and July 17, 2025

Marshall Elementary – Nov. 20 to 21, 2024

Monte Vista Elementary – May 5, 2025

Rosemont Middle School (summer school): June 16 to 28, 2025; June 23 to 26, 2025; June 30 to July 1, 2025

Additionally, the individual was also contracted through an agency,

California Respite Care, via the Lanterman Regional Center at Wilson Middle School

in the afterschool child care program from Aug. 20 to Sept. 25, 2025.

“We understand that each new piece of information may bring renewed emotions and distress and we want to reiterate that support at [https://gusd.net/8293_3]. The support is available to help families process this information,” said GUSD Superintendent Darneika Watson in a statement. “As we continue to review, evaluate and strengthen our policies, procedures and practices in response to this situation, please know that we are listening and have heard your requests for more clarity. We will soon be scheduling community listening sessions to provide space for thoughtful conversations and to gather feedback from families.”

She also encouraged the public to either attend or watch the livestream of the board meeting that took place on Tuesday, Feb. 17 “where the board will review proposed policy updates focused specifically on strengthening student safeguards.”

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Dept. – Assaults Bureau at (818) 548-4840.