CVTC General Meeting

The monthly general meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council is tonight, Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. in the community room of the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.

All are encouraged to attend.

CVHS Hosts Annual Jazz Night

Crescenta Valley High School’s (CVHS) annual Jazz Night at the Café is back. On Feb. 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. attendees can share in a night of music and fun hosted by CVHS Instrumental Music (CVIM).

The dance will be held at the CVHS Café, located on the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Prospect Avenue.

The cost of tickets is $15, payable at the door, through a CVIM student or through PayPal or Apple Cash.

Prom Plus Planning Pancake Breakfast

The second annual Prom Plus pancake breakfast will be held on Feb. 21 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m at St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. Tickets for the pancake breakfast are $10 at the door and are available for advance purchase at Promplus.org. Tickets include an all-you-can-eat breakfast with coffee, pancakes, sausage and hot chocolate.

In addition to the pancake breakfast the morning of Feb. 21, the Crescenta Cañada Lions Club will be holding its food-raiser for Bailey Center food bank at the same time at St. Luke’s of the Mountains. All are invited to bring non-perishable food donations and then enjoy a great Prom Plus breakfast.

Emblem Club Hosts Bingo

Emblem Club #104 of Glendale will hold a bingo night fundraiser on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at the Glendale Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale. Check-in is at 5:30 pm. Food available for purchase. Bingo starts at 6:30 pm. 10 game packs are $25 presale or $30 at the door.

All proceeds go to the Emblem Club scholarship fund. Any questions contact Margie at (818) 404-3257.

CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

Ascencia Annual Gala

Ascencia is holding its 18th annual gala, named Creating a Lasting Impact!, on Saturday, April 11 at 6 p.m. at the Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale. This fundraiser will support Ascencia’s essential programs that create a lasting impact on the individuals it serves. Tickets, sponsorship packages and underwriting opportunities are available now. Visit https://tinyurl.com/dwdxjwpm to take part in this event.