GPD PSA Educates on E-motos/E-scooters

e-bikes

By Mary O’KEEFE

The Glendale Police Dept. is continuing its efforts to educate the public regarding e-bikes and e-motos [motorcycles].

“Electric off-road motorcycles and electric bicycles may look similar, but they are not the same under California law,” stated GPD officers in a new Public Service Announcement (PSA) concerning electric bikes and motorcycles.

In addition to the PSA, GPD has also produced a brochure that explains the enforcement of the laws concerning e-bikes, e-motos and e-scooters.

An electric bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor and battery. Bike companies have categorized the e-bikes into three levels: Class 1 and Class 2 have speeds that have a maximum of 20 mph; Class 3 e-bikes can reach speeds up to 28 mph. E-scooters are motorized scooters powered by an electric motor and battery. A hoverboard is a two-wheeled motorized device. All three are known as micro-mobility devices.

E-motorcycles are electric off-road motorcycles, equipped with foot pegs – not pedals – and are illegal to operate within Glendale city limits, according to the GPD brochure. They can be ridden on private property.

The GPD also includes enforcement and tow information when officers find individuals who are violating the law. If an individual is found operating an e-moto within city limits, officers can tow and hold the e-moto for 48 hours. If the vehicle is found to be unregistered, the e-moto will be held until the registration requirement is met. If officers find the individual is operating as a “reckless driver” the bike will be held for 30 days and it must registered before being released.

Electric scooters are two-wheeled with handlebars and a floorboard on which to place feet. There are no pegs or pedals. It requires a driver’s license, a helmet for those under 18 years old, may not exceed 15 miles per hour and may not be ridden on sidewalks.

Electric skateboards “may not be operated within city limits.”

The reason GPD and other law enforcement agencies are now concentrating on educating the public regarding e-bikes and e-motos is due in part to the recent destruction of areas, like local parks, and e-moto riders illegally on streets.

GPD has done outreach programs, most recently at Fremont Park, and plans on more going forward, including outreach efforts in far north Glendale.

The PSA stresses that parents and those purchasing electric motos/bikes/scooters need to know the laws before making a purchase.

“Before you ride, before you buy, know the difference – ride safely,” according to GPD.

To see the brochure visit https://tinyurl.com/4shxdkxy.

To see the video visit https://tinyurl.com/bdhfjyrn. The video is also available on GPD social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram.