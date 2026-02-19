FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

What A Fine Time It Is

When COVID hit the CV Weekly put on hold having The Finest. We didn’t think it was right to highlight businesses that were closed for any part of the pandemic. It wasn’t until 2024 that we felt confident to present to our readers the opportunity to vote for their favorite service or business and share those results with everyone.

However, we did decide to unveil The Finest every other year rather than every year.

Well, it’s 2026 and we’re hosting The Finest again. Ballots will be printed in the paper for five weeks beginning this week and also found online at www.cvweekly.com (you’ll find it in the skinny tool bar where it reads 2026 Finest Ballot). This is the chance for you to give a shout-out to those you feel are the finest in their category. We’re pleased to present this opportunity and trust you will take the time to fill out a ballot.

Remember: a minimum of 10 categories must be selected per ballot and no duplicates, please.

The winners will be announced in June!

_____________________________________

So I found the way to hit my 10,000 steps: go to Disneyland.

On Friday, our son, his wife, our granddaughter, Steve and I headed to “The Happiest Place on Earth” to celebrate my granddaughter’s 4th birthday. We arrived at the theme park around 10:30 a.m. and (thankfully) left as it was growing dark. Let me share with you that my feet hurt. We were all over the place – from Fantasyland to New Orleans Square – but had a ball. Of course, I couldn’t help but remember the days we had gone to Disneyland when I was a kid (which wasn’t often). I remember parking on the single level parking lot that had character names (“Chip and Dale,” “Goofy”) designating the parking areas. You had better remember your character or you’d be wandering the parking lot! Also, trams were at the ready to pick you up and take you to Disneyland (way before there was a California Adventure).

On Friday’s trip, we met a princess – Princess Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog.” My granddaughter was so excited to see her and I have to say that she was lovely. Despite the many people standing in line to see her she was gracious and kind … and, of course, beautiful. I was really impressed.

I was amazed though at how much tickets cost – between $104 and $224 per adult (if purchased at the Disneyland site). I remember when my uncle (who had 10 kids) came out to California back in 1967 with seven of the kids … and Disneyland was on the agenda! Today Steve and I could barely afford to go much less take seven kids with us! I remember when my mom bought us all season passes; they were $99 each. Today, a “Magic Key Pass” ranges between $599 and $1899. And I don’t even want to talk about the cost of parking – $35 to $40 per vehicle. And no – that’s not preferred parking; that costs an additional $20 per vehicle.

I will say though that we had a very full day at “The Happiest Place on Earth” … and I hit my 10,000 steps!