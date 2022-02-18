Male Arrested Three Times in Sixteen Hours – Booked for Burglary and Felony Vandalism

On Feb. 13 just after 3 a.m., Glendale PD patrol officers observed a male (later identified as 47-year-old James Langdon of Los Angeles) pacing in a parking lot near the intersection of Colorado Street and Louise Street. The officers then observed Langdon run out of the lot and across a crosswalk against a solid “Don’t Walk” sign. Officers attempted to stop Langdon for the infraction but Langdon ran from officers. Officers pursued Langdon on foot, caught up to him and, after a brief struggle, detained Langdon for the observed violation. Langdon was arrested for obstruction. Prior to being booked, Langdon requested medical attention and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Langdon was issued a notice to appear in court at a later date and released at the hospital.

Later on Feb. 13 at approximately 9:30 a.m., GPD officers responded to a business on the 1400 block of E. Chevy Chase Drive regarding a male who was trespassing. Upon arrival, officers located Langdon who was determined to have entered the business and was attempting to gain entry to a closed part of the business with a screwdriver when he was interrupted by an employee. Langdon was subsequently arrested and booked for trespassing, but due to L.A. County’s emergency “zero-dollar” bail order, Langdon was released from custody within three hours of being booked with a notice to appear in court at a later date.

A few hours after Langdon was released, still on Feb. 13, just before 7 p.m., Glendale PD officers responded to an apartment building on the 600 block of Balboa Avenue regarding a burglary that had just occurred. Officers were notified that residents had arrived home to find their door ajar, several items displaced within the apartment, and could hear a male’s voice yelling inside of the unit. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a male, later identified as 47-year-old James Langdon of Los Angeles, walking the building’s hallway. Upon seeing the officers, Langdon ran back into the victim’s apartment, which was unoccupied at the time, locking himself inside. A perimeter was established and officers began negotiations with Langdon, attempting to have him exit the unit. Members of Burbank PD’s K-9 Unit arrived on scene to assist. After Langdon refused to exit the apartment, officers made entry to the apartment and made contact with Langdon, where they continued negotiations with him. Shortly thereafter, Langdon voluntarily exited the bedroom he had barricaded himself in and was placed under arrest without incident. After further investigation, officers discovered Langdon caused an estimated $6,000 in property damage to the victim’s apartment and to the apartment complex. Langdon was arrested and booked for burglary and felony vandalism. Langdon remained in custody on $150,000 bail.