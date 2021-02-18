CVW Office Hours Altered

The office of CV Weekly will close at 1 p.m. today, Thursday, Feb. 18 and Friday, Feb. 19.

Regular hours resume on Monday, Feb. 22.

General Meeting of CVTC

At the virtual general meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council, planned for tonight, Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m., Los Angeles County staff will present an overview of preliminary planning analyses conducted to examine potential multi-benefit improvements along the Eagle Canyon Channel, including a recreational trail connection between Two Strike Park and La Crescenta Avenue. The planning effort is currently in the early investigation stage and is not a formal project with funding identified for implementation. The primary purpose of the presentation is to provide the Town Council with the most up-to-date information on the project so that they can make an informed decision on whether to support or oppose any future recreational improvements at Eagle Canyon Channel. The presentation will be followed by a question and comment period.

The Zoom meeting ID is 956 9812 8070 and the password is 750226.

Stone Barn Vineyard Conservancy

It’s pruning time in the Vineyard at Deukmejian Wilderness Park! Volunteers are needed on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 8:30 a.m. and should bring a bucket, pruning shears, hat, personal water, solid shoes (no open toes, or flip-flops) and a positive attitude to help the vines produce a marvelous harvest next fall!

Deukmejian Wilderness Park is located at 3429 Markridge Road in Glendale/La Crescenta.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday morning, Feb. 21. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist app to add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource. LA County guidelines are being followed requiring visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting the Preserve.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

CVTC Transportation Committee Agenda

The next meeting, via Zoom, of the Crescenta Valley Town Council Transportation Committee is Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. On the agenda are local project updates by Jonathan Gonzalez, liaison with the Dept. of Public Works, and an update on the Orange Avenue pedestrian sidewalk survey by Andrew Ross and Shirly Lai. Also on the agenda is information on the application for the Metro Open Streets Grant, an update on soundwall additional funding agreement – Measure R, Foothill Boulevard-Compete Streets-LA County master plan to be developed by county staff and Measure M funding update for future infrastructure improvements. New business includes an update on County Vision Zero Slow Streets, the bus stop improvement plan survey conducted in 2016 for Foothill Boulevard – TBD and crosswalk enhancement examples.

The Zoom meeting ID is 956 9812 8070 and the password is 750226.

CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

TGHS and YWCA Glendale Present ‘Stories of Black Residents in Glendale: Past and Present’

On Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom, Arlene Vidor will discuss what gave Glendale the reputation as a proponent for racism. Even among 100 or so towns in California that imposed Sundown practices to discriminate against Black people, Glendale distinguished itself as being one of the most racist. Find out what historically made Glendale notorious and how it is addressing its legacy.

Tara Peterson will then interview members from Black in Glendale

(Marie Y. Lemelle and Shelby Jiggetts-Tivony) about their personal experiences; viewers are welcome to share their own experiences.

Visit https://glendalehistorical.org/black-history-month for more information and to RSVP. Event is complimentary but advance RSVP required. Zoom link will be sent a few days prior to the event.

Nominees Wanted

The Glendale Educational Foundation Diamond Awards Committee seeks to honor outstanding individuals who attended Glendale Unified School District. The individuals will be honored who have made significant contributions in our three areas of focus – visual & performing arts, science & technology, and health & physical fitness. Nominations are also being sought for individuals who best embody the goals of the GEF mission through their significant achievement as an entrepreneur or innovator, their significant philanthropic service, or their significant achievements early in their career.

Nominations for 2021 are now being accepted for the awards to be presented at the GEF’s virtual Spring 2021 Gala. Deadline for submission is Feb. 26.

The nomination form is available at www.glened.org.