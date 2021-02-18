Glendale Police Reports

Two Arrested, Loaded Firearm Recovered

On Feb. 13 just after 3 a.m., a patrol officer was driving through an open parking lot on the 2000 block of West Glenoaks Boulevard when s/he observed an unoccupied vehicle parked in a marked disabled space without a disabled placard displayed. The officer also noticed the vehicle had expired registration and could see a methamphetamine pipe on the back seat.

Three subjects exited the business at the location and walked toward the vehicle. The officer contacted the subjects and 36-year-old Ramneek Singh of Van Nuys claimed ownership of the vehicle. Singh was found to be in possession of shaved keys and one of the other subjects, 30-year-old Neiko Clayton (a transient), was found to have an outstanding warrant.

While searching the vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat. As officers began handcuffing the three subjects to detain them pending further investigation, Singh fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, Singh was taken into custody. Officers resumed the search of the vehicle and located over 50 checks belonging to other people that had been filled out and signed along with a driver’s license belonging to another person.

Singh was arrested and booked for possession of a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia. Clayton was arrested and booked for identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and for his outstanding warrant. Singh was held in custody with bail while Clayton was issued a notice to appear and released from custody due to Los Angeles County’s emergency “zero-dollar” bail schedule.

____________________________________

Male Arrested with Illegal Drugs While Attempting to Fraudulently Finance a Loan

On Feb. 11 at approximately 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a business on the 3300 block of Verdugo Road regarding a fraud in progress.

Upon arrival, officers learned that 30-year-old Jeffrey Schappert of Los Angeles had completed loan documents at the business using another person’s information. When officers searched Schappert, they located over 20 driver’s licenses from various states with Schappert’s photograph on them but with different names.

Schappert was also found to be in possession of cocaine, Xanax, over 50 checks belonging to different individuals along with a notebook containing other people’s personal information.

Schappert was subsequently arrested for identity theft, forgery and possession of a controlled substance.

____________________________________

Reckless and Unlicensed Driver Crashes into Another Vehicle During Pursuit, Arrested for ID Theft

On Jan. 9 a Glendale PD officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding and expired registration. Officers discovered the 17-year-old driver was unlicensed. She was arrested, released in the field to her mother with a citation and the vehicle she was driving was towed. Her passenger in the vehicle (30-year-old Pogos Chadrchyan of Panorama City) was found to be in possession of seven credit/ATM cards belonging to other people with personal identification numbers written down and was booked for felony identity theft.

Shortly after that arrest, an anonymous complaint was sent into the GPD Traffic Bureau from a concerned citizen. This citizen attached a social media video of a female filming herself running red lights on Glenoaks Boulevard in the rain, claiming she was celebrating her birthday and commenting she didn’t care if the lights were red or blue. This female driver was quickly identified by Glendale PD investigators as the same 17-year-old female from the Jan. 9 incident mentioned above.

Glendale PD contacted the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to inquire whether it would be able to file an unlicensed driver charge against the 17-year-old, and provided the DA’s office with the social media video to display a pattern of reckless driving. GPD was advised that the DA would be unable to file the unlicensed driver case against the female due to LA County District Attorney George Gascón’s special directive 20-09, which states youth accused of straight misdemeanors will not be prosecuted.

On Feb. 11 just before midnight, this same female (now 18 years old) was observed by a Glendale patrol officer running a red light in a vehicle on Glenoaks Boulevard. The officer attempted to pull her over for the violation, but the female fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued for several city blocks. The pursuit came to an end when the female crashed into the back of a car stopped at a red light. No injuries were reported. The female was still unlicensed and also found to be in possession of six EDD debit cards and five credit cards – all belonging to other people. She was arrested and booked for evading, felony identity theft along with driving unlicensed and her vehicle was towed.

Due to Los Angeles County’s emergency “zero-dollar” bail schedule, the female was released from GPD custody within five hours of being booked with a notice to appear at a later date in court.

____________________________________

Three Arrested, Loaded Firearm Recovered

On Feb. 7 just after midnight, a patrol officer observed a vehicle with its engine and headlights on in a parking lot on the 1500 block of East Wilson Avenue and contacted the occupants. The driver, 20-year-old Albert Ontiveros of Los Angeles, stated that they had just gotten food and were going to eat.

Shortly thereafter the officer discovered that one of the passengers, 26-year-old Luis Iribe of Los Angeles, had a firearm possession warrant out for his arrest. A second officer observed what appeared to be gunshot holes on the side of the vehicle. As the officer pulled the handle of the driver’s door to have Ontiveros step out, Ontiveros drove away through the parking lot and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

Once the vehicle exited the lot, a juvenile passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After this, the vehicle yielded to officers and one officer chased the juvenile. After a foot pursuit, the juvenile was taken into custody. The officer who chased the juvenile located a loaded firearm on the ground near where they had taken the juvenile into custody.

Ontiveros was arrested for evading a peace officer, Iribe was arrested and booked on his warrant and the juvenile was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm in public, being a minor in possession of a firearm and for obstructing.