Search Continues for Body of Missing Soldier

By Mary O’KEEFE

Recently, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. Montrose Search and Rescue team members joined other search and rescue departments and members of the military to search for the body of U.S. Army soldier Anna Laura Costa Porsborg, 22.

Costa Porsborg is a Brazilian national who was in the Los Angeles area for a holiday with her boyfriend Luis Antonio Gomes Akay, 37, also from Brazil. Costa Porsborg has not been heard from since Dec. 27, 2022.

Lt. Omar Camacho, LASD Homicide Bureau, said the investigation and the search is ongoing.

“[Akay] did make a statement” to investigators concerning his role in Costa Porsborg’s death, Camacho said.

It has been reported that Akay told officials he killed Costa Porsborg because she wanted to end their engagement; however, he has refused to tell them exactly where he left her body – only that it was left in a mountainous area.

On Jan. 4, 2023, Akay was charged with the “crime of murder” regarding his girlfriend.

Despite a body not being found officials feel confident they are able to charge Akay with murder.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Angeles National Forest in December 2022 should call LASD (323) 890-5500. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.