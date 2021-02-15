LA County Updates Its COVID-19 Numbers: Feb. 15

The Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Health (Public Health) today, Monday, released the latest data on COVID-19. The lower case numbers and deaths reported today, Monday, may reflect delays in weekend reporting.

1,936 new COVID-19 cases (1,105,615 cases to date)

82 new deaths due to COVID-19 (19,066 deaths to date)

3,270 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

30% are in the ICU

More than 5,691,000 individuals tested; 19% of all people tested positive.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:

COVID-19 Daily Data (cases, deaths, testing, testing positivity rate, mortality rate, and hospitalizations)

Gender, Age, Race/Ethnicity and City/Community Cases and Deaths

Recovery Metrics

Contract Tracing Metrics

Skilled Nursing Facility Metrics

Citations due to Health Officer Order Noncompliance

Outbreaks:

Outbreaks: Residential Congregate Sessions

Non-Residential Settings

Homeless Service Settings

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.htmlSpanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization

https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1.

The City of Glendale reports 17,902 cases, the City of La Cañada Flintridge reports 685 cases, Sunland reports 2,124 cases, Tujunga reports 2,621 cases and in the unincorporated portion of Los Angeles County, Angeles National Forest reports 29 cases and La Crescenta-Montrose reports 989 cases.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things people can do to protect themselves, their family and their community, are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.