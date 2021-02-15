Long Awaited Statement from County Regarding Schools reopening

Statement issued by the Dept. of Public Health:

L.A. County Department of Public Health Statement on Schools Regarding Schools Reopening

The state permits elementary schools to reopen as soon as we reach an adjusted case rate of 25 per 100,000. We are informing Los Angeles County schools tonight, Monday, via an emailed letter that we expect to announce we have reached this threshold effective Tuesday, Feb. 16.

This encouraging news means that dozens of elementary schools will be permitted to reopen for in-class instruction for students grades TK-6 as early as this week.

All schools wishing to reopen must submit plans to the County Dept. of Public Health and the California Dept. of Public Health certifying that they have implemented a full range of safety measures to permit a safe reopening.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer will release additional information on Tuesday afternoon at a media briefing at 2 p.m. This is an encouraging milestone and we look forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders to ensure safety for students, teachers and staff returning to schools.