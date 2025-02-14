From the office of California State Senator Sasha Perez who represents District 25:

There are important deadlines to apply for assistance and financial aid for victims of the Eaton Fire. The first deadline for American Red Cross financial assistance is (TODAY) Friday, Feb. 14 and details for other deadlines are listed below.

Those who have been impacted by the Eaton Fire should be sure to complete all of their applications for aid and assistance as soon as possible.

Deadline: (TODAY) Friday, Feb. 14

American Red Cross Wildfires Financial Assistance

Money can help with shelter, food, transportation, mental health services & more

Applications must be submitted on or before Friday, Feb. 14 https://disasterforms. redcross.org/f/ 2025CAWildfireRelief

Deadline: Monday, March 10

U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Assistance

Support for Small Business Owners, Renters, Homeowners & More

https://www.sba.gov/funding- programs/disaster-assistance

Deadline: Monday, March 10

FEMA Registration Assistance with Housing, Transportation, Rebuilding & More

https://www. disasterassistance.gov/

Deadline: Monday, March 31

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will only perform Debris Removal if the Right of Entry (ROE) is completed. Residents must fill out a Right of Entry (ROE) Form using the Los Angeles County website below.

https://recovery.lacounty.gov/ debris-removal/roe/

Make sure to fill out these forms as soon as possible to receive the assistance needed to recover and rebuild!

Feria de Recursos en Español / Spanish Language Resource Fair

16 de febrero, de 11 a.m. a 4 p.m.

Por favor acompáñenos en nuestra feria de recursos en español para residentes afectados por el incendio de Eaton este domingo 16 de febrero, de 11 a.m. a 4 p.m. St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church at 1879 N Lake Ave, Altadena, CA 91001. Representantes de FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency, La Cruz Roja Americana, Departamento de Seguros de California, Departamento de Salud Mental del Condado de Los Ángeles, Coalición por los Derechos Humanos de los Inmigrantes (CHIRLA) y otras organizaciones y agencias estarán disponibles para brindar asistencia e información en el proceso de recuperación después de los incendios.

Please join us as we host a resource fair for Spanish speaking residents affected by the Eaton Wildfire this Sunday, February 16th, from 11 AM-4 PM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church at 1879 N Lake Ave, Altadena, CA 91001. Representatives from FEMA, The American Red Cross, California Department of Insurance, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) and other organizations and agencies will be available to provide information and assistance to help with fire recovery efforts.

Resource Guide

My office has created an Eaton Fire Resource Page to help people navigate through this tragedy. Please share with anyone who could use this information.

We will continue to keep you updated. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones, and do not hesitate to contact my office if you need support at (818) 409-0400 or (916) 651-4025.