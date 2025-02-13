Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 16. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Volunteers Needed

LA County is in need of volunteers for the annual homeless count which was postponed from January because of the wildfires. The count is scheduled to take place on Feb. 18 in the La Crescenta/La Cañada area and volunteers are needed that evening. Volunteers can register at https://count.lahsa.org.

Volunteers will not be interacting face-to-face with the homeless but driving streets visually counting homeless individuals sleeping on streets/benches or tents.

Christmas Tree Recycling and Collection

Residents in the City of Glendale can recycle their Christmas trees now through April 1. Those living in a single-family or multi-family household (2-4 units) can recycle trees by placing them curbside on regular collection day. Please remember to remove all ornaments, decorations, bags, stands, bars, nail and tinsel/s (flocked trees and fire-retardant trees are okay). Trees must be cut in half if taller than 8 feet.

Those with questions should call the City of Glendale Public Works at (818) 548-3916.

GEF Plans Diamond Gala

Honor GUSD alumni while raising funds to continue the work of Glendale Educational Foundation (GEF) supporting District programming. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available for the Diamonds Gala being held on Friday, April 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Country Club.

Email or contact Executive Director Bethany Harrington at bethany@glened.org for more information on sponsorship opportunities, ad purchases in the GEF program book and ticket sales. Information is also on the website glened.org.

A portion of these proceeds will also be donated to the GUSD community affected by the wildfires.