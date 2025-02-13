FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Another Year Older

As 2025 gets underway I am reminded that in May I will complete another rotation around the Sun and will be another year older. I looked on the internet to see what completes “another year older” because I’ve always heard “another year older, another year wiser” … but I don’t feel wiser, that’s for sure. I know that in my mind I try to act wiser, being measured in my comments and actions, but many times I think I fail.

***Sigh***

Maintaining my resolution to be healthier (read “lose weight”) I’ve started chair yoga. Let me just say that I thought I was in pretty good shape. What I’ve found is merely stretching my arm over my head exhausts me … and it hurts! And that’s just one of the poses! Looks like I have some work ahead of me.

And maybe because I’m getting older, I notice I stink at parking my car. I don’t remember in the past worrying about itbut now I am really mindful of what my car looks like after I’ve parked it. I’ll get out and size it up like a surveyor. If it’s not straight or is over the line, I don’t hesitate to get right back in and move it. At home, my neighbors can see me park the car (we typically back in) then check out how it’s positioned. If it’s crooked or not pulled in far enough, I’ll get right back in and correct it.

Recently I stopped by Merle Norman Cosmetics-Montrose. I parked on the street and got out of my car but frowned when I saw that my car was over-parked, meaning I should have stopped turning the wheel after entering the space. For some reason (maybe Dr. Miller at The Chiropractic Place can tell me why) I seem to go too far to one side when pulling into a spot. Thankfully the parking job wasn’t so bad that I had to get back in and give it another shot.

Another concern of mine is scraping the front bumper of the car. My car sits low in front and I’m afraid of hearing that horrible scraping sound when pulling into a parking space that either has a curb in front or one of those cement parking blocks. If I pull too far forward I might hear a scraping sound when pulling out; however, if I don’t pull in far enough then I stick out – ugh! (And I don’t even want to tell you that I’ve already scraped the paint on the front bumper due to how low it sits.)

Makes me think that calling an Uber is the best choice.