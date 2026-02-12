WEATHER WATCH – TAKING A LOOK OUTSIDE OUR WINDOW

By Mary O’KEEFE

In late January of this year, Doyon Rig 26, aka “The Beast,” the largest mobile land drilling rig in North America, tipped over and caught fire. It was being moved on Alaska’s North Slope about eight miles from the village of Nuiqsut.

The oil rig weighs about 10 million pounds and is currently operated by Doyon Drilling, Inc. for ConocoPhillips. A statement was sent out concerning the incident:

“At approximately 4:45 p.m. [on Jan. 23], an incident involving Doyon 26 occurred while traveling on a [road] on the North Slope of Alaska while operating on behalf of ConocoPhillips. A fire occurred and is currently contained and controlled. All personnel have been accounted for and there are no serious injuries. There was no damage to local community infrastructure and no impact to pipelines or fuel transportation. Emergency response personnel remain on-site. We will provide additional details as they are available.”

They soon went from an “emergency response” to an “environmental impact assessment and mitigation effort,” according to Doyon Drilling, Inc..

Now here’s some irony: according to reports the rig most likely tipped because it was moved in warmer than average weather of about 30 degrees, which would have caused the road to be softer.

Alaska, according to the Alaska Climate Research Center, has been experiencing significantly warmer temperatures than historical averages. A study in 2024 showed that January of that year brought warmer than average temperatures.

“Overall arctic trends continue to show significant warming compared to pre-1970 averages,” according to Alaska Climate Research Center.

So, see the irony. Gas-powered vehicles are a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, which it the reason the Earth is warming. Warming temperatures make the ground softer.

ConocoPhillips, by its own estimates, produced 1.987 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 and projected an even higher number in 2025.

Isn’t it amazing that book that was written over 2,000 years ago can be so relevant: Galatians 6:7-8 – “Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap.”

But don’t worry – this will not slow down the winter oil-drilling campaign planned by ConocoPhillips.

Get ready for more rain. Starting on Sunday we will be looking at a “long period of rain, every day,” according to NOAA along with cooler temperatures.

The rain will continue throughout next week and will bring snow to the mountains. There is also a chance of thunderstorms. Windy conditions are predicted Sunday into Monday.

In lower elevations we could see an inch or two of rain spread out over the long period of time.

NOAA reminds people to plan accordingly as they go about their week. Road conditions will be wet and slick, mountain areas will see “dangerous snow packs.”