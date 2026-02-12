Pasadena Fire Captain Faces Nine Felony Sex Abuse Charges Involving Three Children

A Pasadena Fire Dept. captain has been charged with nine felony counts for allegedly sexually abusing three children under the age of 14 over a period spanning more than two decades in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

“These allegations describe years of sexual abuse of children by someone who was repeatedly placed in positions of trust,” said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman. “The harm alleged here is profound and no title, badge or uniform places anyone above the law. We commend the courage of those who reported this abuse, request any others who have information about such abuse to come forward and assure the public that our office will aggressively pursue justice and stand with survivors.”

Christopher James Ramstead of Thousand Oaks is charged with nine felony counts of committing a lewd act upon a child. It is further alleged that Ramstead committed these crimes against more than one victim.

Ramstead pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Feb. 9 and a bail hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13 in Department 112 of the Van Nuys Courthouse. At the prosecutors’ request, the Court ordered the defendant be held without bail.

Ramstead is a firefighter/paramedic with the Pasadena Fire Dept. and holds the rank of captain. The alleged abuse occurred during various time frames between March 2003 and July 2025.

If convicted as charged, Ramstead faces 135 years to life in state prison.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Vira Samouhi of the Sex Crimes Division and remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Dept.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Dept.’s Juvenile Division are asking anyone who may be a victim or has additional information about Ramstead to contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

The charges filed in this case are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

