Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails for upcoming field trips. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

Then on Sunday, Feb. 15 an “open gate” event takes place at the Rosemont Preserve from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

Volunteers are needed to host open gate events. Open gate hosts unlock the gate, welcome in visitors and field questions about the Preserve. Those who would like to be trained to host an open gate event can email Kyle Cavazos at kylecavazos@arroyosfoothills.org.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Ascencia Annual Gala

Ascencia is holding its 18th annual gala, named Creating a Lasting Impact!, on Saturday, April 11 at 6 p.m. at the Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale. This fundraiser will support Ascencia’s essential programs that create a lasting impact on the individuals it serves. Tickets, sponsorship packages and underwriting opportunities are available now. Visit https://tinyurl.com/dwdxjwpm to take part in this event.