FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Love Is In the Air

Ah, love is in the air! Looking over my life I understand the importance of having someone at my side who I love – and who loves me! And apparently Steve and I have relayed to our four sons the importance of having a “special someone” to call their own; each of them is either married or has a “significant other” in his life.

I thought that this would be a good time to look at the romantic movies made over the years (courtesy of IMDB.com) and see how many of them I’ve seen:

Gone with the Wind. Made in 1939, this classic still stands solid as a contender for most romantic film.

Titanic. Made in 1997, this epic film (it lasts 3 hours and 14 minutes) is a retelling of the infamous night on April 15, 1912 when the unthinkable happened: the British ocean liner sank after striking an iceberg on its maiden voyage.

When a Man Loves a Woman. Made in 1994 and starring Meg Ryan and Andy Garcia, the film looks at the new direction a relationship goes when grappling with alcoholism.

Ever After: A Cinderella Story. Made in 1998, the story (according to IMDB.com) is about the Brothers Grimm who arrive at the home of a wealthy Grande Dame who speaks of the many legends surrounding the fable of the cinder girl before telling the “true” story of her ancestor.

Tristan + Isolde. Made in 2006, this movie is about an affair between the second in line to Britain’s throne and the princess of the feuding Irish.

Romeo + Juliet. Made in 1996, this remake of the Shakespeare play (written some time between between 1591 and 1595) tells the story of the doomed lovers torn apart by their feuding families – the Montagues and the Capulets.

Revolutionary Road. Made in 2008, this period piece focuses on “a young couple living in a Connecticut suburb during the mid-1950s [who] struggle to come to terms with their personal problems while trying to raise their two children.” Interesting side note: This movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, reuniting after their roles in Titanic.

What Dreams May Come. Made in 1998 and starring Robin Williams, this movie is about a man (Williams) who discovers that his beloved wife has killed herself out of grief over his death causing him to embark on an afterlife adventure to reunite with her.

A Walk to Remember. Made in 2002, this movie is about two North Carolina teens who are thrown together after one gets into trouble and is sentenced to perform community service.

The Notebook. Made in 2004, this movie is a tearjerker about an older man who reads to a woman with dementia the story of two people in love but divided by their social classes.

Happy Valentine’s Day!