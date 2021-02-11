Weather in the Foothills

“You say you love rain, but you use an umbrella to walk under it.” ~ Bob Marley

Thus far, no algebraic equations or geometric theorems are required to measure the 2020-21 season’s rainfall. Crescenta Valley has accumulated about 5.50 inches – nearly 10 inches below normal. We’ve got some serious catching up to do. Other parts of the U.S. have been hit by blizzards and ice storms. Early predictions for the Super Bowl included cold, rainy and icy weather; instead the chilly-mix quickly moved to the north and the east throughout the morning. By late afternoon mostly clear skies and mild temperatures prevailed. From distant memory came the words, “Out came the sun and dried up all the rain.” I believe the subject was an indefatigable little spider. All was good for kickoff Sunday but by the fourth quarter temperatures dropped, bringing on some teeth-chattering.

My understanding of weather hopefully surpasses that of football. I like football just fine, but have to admit I’m more drawn by the spirit of the game: the gathering of friends and family (though not in 2021), the food and – yes – the commercials. One in particular was spot on. A new weather condition was revealed for the very first time- a Lemon Storm! Let me explain (if you didn’t see it).

Bud Light, reflecting over the past year, reminded us to turn lemons into lemonade in its 2021 Super Bowl commercial! The commercial for the brewery’s new lemonade seltzer started with friends amid a wedding party milling around outdoors. Center yard was an ice chest and barbecue. There, these folks reflected back on 2020; they concurred it was a “lemon of a year.”

In a flashback to a 2020 New Year’s Eve celebration, a couple’s kiss is interrupted when lemons suddenly start raining from the sky, smashing a glass table. The world erupts into chaos as the bizarre weather continues with everyone from bike riders to baseball players being pelted with lemons. A bride is also shown cowering under a table as lemons rain down on her wedding day. To conclude, back to the group at the barbecue/wedding, one attendee joked, “Well you know what they say, when life gives you lemons…” and his friend interrupts with, “We know the saying, Mark.”

Today, Thursday, expect increasing mid- and high-level clouds ahead of two weak storm systems, one tomorrow, Friday, and the other on Sunday. As for a chance of rain … it’s more likely a lemon will hit the ground. As for temperatures south of Point Conception (that’d be us), highs around 70 degrees and lows in the upper 40s are likely accompanied by strong intermittent gusty northerly winds. Not much change into next week.

I’ve found face masks to be great nose warmers!

Sue Kilpatrick is a Crescenta Valley

resident and Official Skywarn Spotter for the

National Weather Service Reach her at suelkilpatrick@gmail.com.