Traffic Issues on Lowell Avenue

By Mary O’Keefe

CVW was contacted by residents and others who travel in the Lowell Avenue area about the continuing traffic issues along this corridor south of Foothill Boulevard.

The issue, according to those who contacted CVW, appears to stem around the drop-off and pickup hours of the school that is in the 4400 block of Lowell Avenue. Northbound traffic on Lowell Avenue oftentimes backs up, snaking its way down the street, often blocking driveways and feeder streets onto Lowell.

Another issue is cars that are turning west into the driveway on Lowell Avenue to access Wells Fargo and Albertsons just south of Foothill Boulevard. Drivers are traveling northbound and attempt to turn left into the parking lot, creating a traffic issue for those attempting to continue northbound to Foothill Boulevard.

Those who contacted CVW shared incidents of not only blocked driveways but also of drivers who get frustrated with the traffic and speed around cars by driving northbound in the southbound lane.

On some days Glendale police are seen and traffic improves; however, issues reoccur when the officers are gone, according to a resident.

“This is a known issue by the Glendale Police Dept. (GPD) and the GPD Traffic Bureau. To assist, the GPD Traffic Bureau will provide additional attention as staffing permits. We will also request the assistance of patrol units when they are available,” stated a GPD spokesperson. “Our traffic lieutenant will be contacting the Glendale Traffic Engineering team to get [its] feedback on addressing the issue. [Team members] have an expertise that may be able to help beyond our additional patrols.”

CVW will continue to follow this issue.