Veterans Host Monthly Breakfast

American Legion and VFW veterans will host their monthly breakfast at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall on the Saturday, Feb. 8. The breakfast is free to all local veterans and supporters, but donations are always graciously accepted. The breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Hall is located at 4011 La Crescenta Ave.

Christmas Tree Recycling and Collection

Residents in the City of Glendale can recycle their Christmas trees now through April 1. Those living in a single-family or multi-family household (2-4 units) can recycle trees by placing them curbside on regular collection day. Please remember to remove all ornaments, decorations, bags, stands, bars, nail and tinsel/s (flocked trees and fire-retardant trees are okay). Trees must be cut in half if taller than 8 feet.

Those with questions should call the City of Glendale Public Works at (818) 548-3916.

Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Feb 8 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails. Volunteers are being asked to wear PPE when attending restoration events this month. This includes a face mask or respirator (KN95 or higher), gloves, a long-sleeved shirt, pants and sturdy shoes. Eye protection is also being recommended. There will be some KN95 masks and gloves available at all events, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

GEF Plans Diamond Gala

Honor GUSD alumni while raising funds to continue the work of Glendale Educational Foundation (GEF) supporting District programming. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available for the Diamonds Gala being held on Friday, April 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Country Club.

Email or contact Executive Director Bethany Harrington at bethany@glened.org for more information on sponsorship opportunities, ad purchases in the GEF program book and ticket sales. Information is also on the website glened.org.

A portion of these proceeds will also be donated to the GUSD community affected by the wildfires.