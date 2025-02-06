FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Up and Away!

As many of you know, I absolutely love Cambria. Award winning wineries, culinary delights and being near the ocean are all big pluses for me. As you read this, I will be heading up there for a couple of days of rest, relaxation and wine.

I’m a member of three wineries (Niner, Opolo and Harmony) and plan on attending a “pick up” party on Friday night at the Opolo Paso Robles location. I’m excited that I’ll not only be picking up my recent wine shipment from Opolo, but apparently have some wine waiting for me at Niner. Hooray!

I’ll be in Cambria Thursday and Friday, heading back on Saturday. Not only is my granddaughter’s third birthday being celebrated on Saturday, it is also Super Bowl on Sunday and my travel companion wants to make sure we’ll be home in time for kick off. No worries!

But on Monday it’ll be business as usual when I return to the CV Weekly. However, when I get home at least there will be quality wine waiting for me.

________________________________

As president of the CV Chamber of Commerce, I’ve recently had a couple of exciting events. On Jan. 23, CV Sheriff’s Station captain Robert Hahnlein swore in the board of directors and officers of the CV Chamber of Commerce. What an honor!

Then on Jan. 30 District 44 Assemblymember Nick Schultz spoke to some citizens at a forum that the Chamber hosted. My only regret is that not more of our local residents and business owners showed up to meet our recently elected assemblymember and ask him questions. (You can read more in our Business section on page 18.)

On a sad note, on Saturday I attended the funeral of longtime CV Chamber board member Rev. Dr. Beverly Craig.

Held at the Center for Spiritual Living – La Crescenta where she was minister, “Rev. Bev” as she was known was a dynamic force in our community. Not only did she form the Clergy Council, which administers to those who have suffered loss or tragedy, she was the driving force behind Spiritually Speaking, an every-other-week column in this newspaper. At her service on Saturday, I recognized many names of people who contribute to the column, though over the years I have met only a few of them.

One note that particularly stuck with me is from the poem “Gone From My Sight.” Speaking of a ship, the poem says (in part), “She is an object of beauty and strength, and I stand and watch her until she hangs like a speck of white cloud just where the sea and sky come down to mingle with each other. Then someone at my side says: ‘There! She’s gone!’

“And just at the momentwhen someone at my side says: ‘There! She’s gone!’ there are other eyes that are watching for her coming; and other voices ready to take up the glad shout: ‘Here she comes!’”

A powerful message for a powerful woman. Rev. Bev will be missed.