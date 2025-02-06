Fires Contained and Updates Continue

Though the recent wildfires in the southland – the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire – are pretty much extinguished, outreach efforts and news updates continue.

Among those updates is from the office of Governor Gavin Newsom. The governor announced that people impacted by the fires may be eligible for new food benefits:

“As part of California’s ongoing wildfire response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that individuals and families directly impacted by the recent fires in Los Angeles County – living in the zip codes listed [on his website] – may be eligible to receive Disaster CalFresh (D-CalFresh) food benefits.

“A family of four with a monthly income up to $3,529 per month may be eligible to receive a one-time $975 food benefit through this program, which is available to those who lived or worked in a fire-impacted area within Los Angeles County on Jan. 7, 2025.

“Households may only apply for Disaster CalFresh between Feb. 10-14, 2025 and Feb. 18-19, 2025 by calling (866) 488-8482 (M-F, 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or visiting a Los Angeles DPSS office to apply in person. In most cases, benefits will be available within three days of the date of a qualifying interview.

“Benefits will be provided via an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, which is like a debit card that can be used to purchase food items at grocery stores and other authorized retailers. If applicants are approved, the county will tell them when and where to pick up their EBT card.

“California has also secured waivers to support people receiving CalFresh food benefits in the impacted region. People receiving CalFresh can use their benefits to purchase hot foods in Los Angeles and surrounding counties, as impacted individuals and families may not have access to food storage and/or cooking facilities. This waiver will be in effect through Feb. 8, 2025.

“California also released $1 million in emergency reserve funding that is providing emergency food boxes and potable water to people in need, in partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. People can find a list of food distributions in their area at lafoodbank.org.”

It was also announced this week that self-employed individuals in Los Angeles who became unemployed as a direct result of the wildfires may apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) and/or U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loans.

Individual assistance may be able to provide funds to repair or replace disaster-damaged tools and equipment required for lost job.s This help is available to a wide variety of applicants including artists, musicians, mechanics and many other occupations.

Occupational tools – tools and equipment required for self-employment or not provided by an employer but required for employment– might also be available. Examples of essential tools include:

Computers required by an employer or for self-employment when you are responsible for the replacement of the computer. Technology and equipment involved in the creation of art, music, photography, etc.

Tools and equipment such as power tools, tractors, plows, seeders, planters, harvesters, sprayers, hay balers, utility vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.

Art materials, paint, brushes, canvas, clay, musical instruments, theatrical tools such as movable flooring, drapery, makeup, costumes as well as sound and lighting equipment.

Uniforms required for work when you are responsible for replacement of the uniforms.

This assistance may be available if the items were damaged by the disaster, you do not have another working item that can meet this need, and the loss of the item was not covered by insurance.

To be eligible for self-employment assistance, applicants must provide documentation that proves you are self-employed, such as federal tax return documents, and meet the general eligibility criteria for FEMA assistance. Self-employed survivors should provide FEMA with:

Insurance documents for all potential coverages and benefits.

Itemized receipts or estimates for repairing or replacing the requested items.

A written statement that explains the items are needed for self-employment.

To find out if you are eligible, apply to FEMA:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov/.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at (800) 621-3362 every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center.

USLA Research Park West



10850 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064

Open Daily: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Altadena Disaster Recovery Center



540 W. Woodbury Road

Altadena, CA 91001

Open Daily: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is March 10, 2025.

Los Angeles County workers impacted by the severe wildfires and winds can now apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) or regular unemployment benefits. The Employment Development Department administers these benefits. DUA is for workers – such as self-employed people – who are not eligible for regular unemployment benefits and lost their jobs or had hours reduced because of the disaster.

The deadline to submit a DUA application is March 10, 2025.

Visit the State of California’s Employment Development Dept. for more information on how to apply.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), FEMA’s federal partner in disaster recovery, offers low-interest disaster loans to help homeowners, renters, private non-profit organizations and businesses of all sizes recover from declared disasters. Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA gov/disaster. Disaster loan information and application forms can be obtained by scheduling an in-person appointment at a SBA Disaster Recovery Center or by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955.