Council Authorizes EIR

By Julie BUTCHER

Community members packed the Glendale City Council meeting on Tuesday night, most of them there in support of requiring an environmental impact review (EIR) for a proposal to demolish the Glendale Garden Homes apartments at 1303-1315 North Central Avenue and replace them with a new 149-unit housing project.

The council heard from approximately 58 speakers in person and another 16 people who called in to voice their opinions.

Councilmember Dan Brotman recused himself from considering action on the project as required by law because his “domestic partner owns a unit … within 500 feet of the proposed project.” Mayor Elen Asatryan noted that she lives in the neighborhood but more than 1,000 feet away and is therefore free of presumed conflict, city attorney Mike Garcia added. The remaining three council members disclosed their familiarity with the project and meetings they had with the developer and with local residents, also required by law.

An EIR would determine if the property is or is not an historic resource and would offer an opportunity for public comment and engagement; following that would be subsequent discussions of design, impact, etc., Garcia explained.

Senior Planner Cassandra Pruett overviewed the details of the project: the applicant is David Brody, the property owner is Central BWB, LLC (Greg Brody); it is located in central Glendale on the west side of Central Avenue between Glenoaks Boulevard and West Mountain Street, fronting on both Central Avenue and Viola Avenue on the west. It is currently a 37-unit complex in three two-story buildings with parking garages; Glendale Garden Homes was built in 1957.

In 2003 owner Greg Brody proposed building an 86-unit housing project. At the time historic concerns were raised but no determination was made. In 2020, the developer sought preliminary reviews for 115, then 131, and finally 149 units. The applicant was advised then that there were concerns about the historic nature of the property. In September 2023, an application for a density bonus was submitted. The applicant was advised that an EIR would be required. An application for EIR review was submitted in September 2024. In October 2024 Community Development Director Bradley Calvert determined that an EIR would be required following a staff historic resource and peer review determined the Glendale Garden Homes to be an historic resource. The appellant filed an appeal on Nov. 7, 2024.

Historic preservation planner Jay Platt summarized his assessment of the historic nature of the garden apartments.

“It is very different from what we’re used to seeing in our multi-family housing stock in Glendale; a wealth of trees and landscape materials is the first thing that jumps out,” he said. “Once you gain access to the site, it is very thoughtfully and well-designed, an example of a certain mid-century modernism, but what’s really remarkable about the Glendale Garden Homes is that its name is very telling. These are 1,600-2,000-square-foot apartments designed to feel like homes. Most of them are two and three bedrooms with wood-burning fireplaces and features you don’t typically see in rental stock either in the ’50s or subsequently. These home units are integrated into a tremendous amount of landscaping – courtyards that are, again, very different from what we see in most multi-family housing.”

Chris Manasserian and Michael Gonzales of the Gonzales Law Group spoke on behalf of the developer noting first that the property is in an area zoned R1250, the densest residential zoning designation, in an urbanized area quite near a large supermarket. The zoning allows for one unit per 1,000 feet of lot space. Of the proposed 149 units, 19 would be “covenanted” as affordable and 83% would be two- and three-bedroom units. Manasserian further noted that the site is identified in the city’s housing element [housing plans the city submits to the state].

“Is there substantial evidence in the record to support the city’s determination?” the applicant’s attorney asked.

The inclusion of the site in the city’s housing element demonstrates the city’s own documents support the conclusion that the site is not an historic resource; it is “not supported by any existing city historic survey,” Manasserian said.

“It’s a simple question that focuses entirely on CEQA [the California Environmental Quality Act, state law that requires public agencies to consider the environmental impact of proposed projects in order to inform the public and decision-makers, reduce environmental damage and disclose reasons for project approvals]. What is happening today is staff deciding they want to take a discretionary resource under CEQA and call it historic – that’s their right; they can do that – there are three levels of historic determination in CEQA,” Gonzales explained. “The first is a designated resource on a register at the state level, second is a local registered resource or one identified by a survey; these are presumptive resources. Third are discretionary resources where staff is asserting without any other evidence in the record that the building is historic.”

Speaker Alan Durham noted that he was speaking on behalf of the North Glendale Homeowners Association to urge the council to require an EIR.

Another speaker announced signatures from more than 3,000 people, including approximately 2,000 Glendale residents, in support of the EIR.

Jason, a resident of Glendale Garden Homes, advocated for an EIR and asked the council to “commit to fighting against this project of behalf of our community.” “The goal isn’t to build housing – they’ve left half of the property vacant during this housing crisis,” he said. “Whose side are you on? Do you want to side with greedy developers who want to shove this project down our throats? Do you want a six-story monolith and traffic jams acting as a daily reminder to your voters of your failure to protect our community? Or do you want to be seen as a defender of the actual people who live in this city?”

Alex spoke against requiring an EIR.

“This historic resource designation occurred after the site was included in the city’s housing element site inventory and after the developer’s evaluation concluded the site was not historic. This timing suggests the designation may be an attempt to obstruct the project rather than a legitimate determinant under CEQA. The Housing Accountability Act prohibits cities from imposing unreasonable delays or conditions on housing projects that comply with objective standards. This project aligns with the housing element and applicable zoning and requiring an EIR could be viewed as an unlawful attempt to delay or deny the project.”

Councilmember Ara Najarian asked about the trees.

“Are any of them protected by the city’s tree ordinance?” he asked. City staff responded that they are not.

Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian agreed that there is something different about the Glendale Garden Homes.

“You won’t find a 2,000 square-foot apartment anywhere in Los Angeles, let alone in Glendale; 2,000 square feet is larger than my house, certainly larger than most apartments built in the 1940s and ’50s,” Kassakhian said. “When you see a map of the area you see an explosion of green in that area and it tells you there was a specific intent, as was referenced by the daughter of the builder; this is something special.”

“If there is a debate,” Kassakhian concluded, “the rule is we have to have an EIR to get resolution on it and I think that it is appropriate to do that. I don’t think that it’s something people should be flummoxed about because it will hopefully give us more answers as to what is unique about this property. It makes sense to have this EIR done.”

The council voted to authorize an EIR.

At the beginning of the council meeting, Mayor Asatryan announced that following the participation of the police and fire departments in a regional chess tournament last year, the American Chess Academy, based in Glendale, in coordination with the Southern California Chess Federation is moving this year’s state open from Los Angeles and San Diego to Glendale. The tournament is set for Aug. 29 – Sept. 2. Councilmember Kassakhian agreed with the mayor to serve as a partner for the tournament.

“I think having more chess tournaments in the city is a good thing; there’s a lot of benefits in it,” said Kassakhian.