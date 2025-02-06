Barger Launches Altadena Recovery Commission to Support Long-Term Eaton Fire Recovery

LA County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is launching the formation of the Altadena Recovery Commission to organize, resource and support the long-term rebuild of the Altadena community in the wake of the devastating Eaton Fire.

“The Eaton Fire has left a devastating and lasting mark on Altadena, but our community is strong and our commitment to rebuilding is stronger,” said Barger. “The Altadena Recovery Commission will ensure that recovery efforts are systematic, methodical and community-driven. Its work will be informed by accomplished and reputable individuals across state, local and federal government, business and community organizations with a deep commitment to Altadena. By corralling this collective effort and bringing all to a common table, we will work hard to urgently restore the unique and vibrant culture of our beloved community.”

Barger will chair the emerging Commission, referenced by its acronym as ARC. This body will include Altadena community members and will advise and support the supervisor as she oversees the rebuild of Altadena.

“In this case, the ‘arc’ of rebuilding Altadena will bend towards a stronger and vibrant community,” Barger stated. “I will share more information about the ARC in the days ahead. There’s a lot to do but rebuilding and supporting Altadena’s recovery is doable. As my constituents continue to feel fear and uncertainty about their futures, I want them to know I’m fully committed and invested in helping bring hope and support. That is my commitment, as your county supervisor. You are not alone.”

The ARC will focus on restoring homes, infrastructure, businesses, commercial corridors and natural habitats.

Modernizing and restoring Altadena’s infrastructure, creating methods for community preferences to be prioritized, and developing scalable housing solutions that give all residents an option to rebuild will be the ARC’s primary deliverables. Altadena’s rebuilding effort will prioritize efficiency, sustainability, and resilience.

Several Los Angeles County departments carry the obligation of the rebuilding, restoration and modernization of Altadena’s infrastructure, along with overseeing the rebuilding of homes, businesses, schools, churches and commercial corridors. Through the ARC, Supervisor Barger will bring private sector experts in housing development, architecture, infrastructure, finance and governance to the table. ARC’s work will infuse urgency and additional expertise, driving the execution of the rebuild by working alongside the County’s subject matter experts.

“The ARC is about getting to work and ensuring our displaced residents are able to return quickly to a thriving Altadena,” Barger remarked. “The buck stops with the County in the recovery and rebuilding of this community. Our residents deserve nothing better than the incredible expertise and resources accessible to Los Angeles County so we can collectively create an affordable and sustainable return home.”