WEATHER WATCH

By on No Comment

By Mary O’KEEFE

Snow has been the big weather story this past week – and it is not over yet. 

The east coast had experienced not just a “cold snap” but a “bomb cyclone” that left over a foot of snow in North Carolina and frozen water fountains in Florida. 

Icicles drip from a fountain in Florida

There are a few times in the year that, despite the fact I have now lived in California longer than I lived in Iowa, I get incredibly homesick for the midwest.  Tulip Time in Pella, Iowa is in May. The whole town is covered in so many colorful flowers. Fall is when the leaves turn and covered bridges seem to be more like paintings than reality. And winter snowstorms bring a kind of tough camaraderie among neighbors. But I have to be honest: After hearing from family and friends who had to deal with the “bomb cyclone” and are now facing more snow, ice and truly bone-chilling cold … my homesickness is not quite as strong as it was. 

At one point about 240 million people on Saturday were under cold weather advisories and extreme cold warnings in the eastern U.S. Wind chills with zero temperatures hit the south and, according to reports, South Florida saw the coldest air mass since 1989. 

Airports were crowded with travelers who dealt with thousands of flights canceled or delayed, roadways were dangerous and many had to be closed as snowplows worked overtime. 

Snowfalls of 20 inches or more were reported across the south, midwest and east coast. In Bonito Lake, New Mexico 31 inches of snow accumulation was reported after the storm. Sayre, Oklahoma saw 14 inches of snow; Red River, New Mexico recorded 13 inches; Hunter, Oklahoma received 12 inches and Enid, Oklahoma saw 11.5 inches. Then the snowstorm traveled to Missouri and Illinois which received 14.5 and 13.8 inches of snow. And then it slammed the east coast with Pennsylvania seeing record snowfall of accumulation up to 23 inches, according to CBS meteorologists. 

New York and Massachusetts saw the same totals and the North Carolina State Climate Office called it “a statewide snowstorm for the ages.” Some areas saw the biggest snowfall in several decades. 

Meteorologists describe the recent and future storm – it’s not over yet – as the polar vortex that apparently is reloading again to bring more cold to those regions. 

“The polar vortex is a ring of strong winds that circles the Arctic around 16 to 50 km (10 to 30 miles) above the Earth’s surface in the stratosphere. These winds normally form a tight barrier that keeps the coldest Arctic air locked near the North Pole. When the vortex is strong and stable, that cold air tends to stay put. But when it weakens, shifts or stretches out of shape, the barrier becomes leaky. Instead of forming a neat circle, the vortex can become distorted and ‘wavy,’ allowing lobes of cold air to spill southwards into North America, Europe or Asia. 

“The polar vortex is often confused with the polar jet stream, but they sit in completely different layers of the atmosphere. The jet stream flows much lower down, between about five and nine miles above the surface, and marks the boundary between cold polar air and warmer mid-latitude air. It plays a major role in shaping our day-to-day winter weather,” according to BBC Weather Facts. 

Two of the questions I have heard repeated over and over again are “What happened to global warming?” or “If we have global warming why are we so cold?” 

First of all, let me state (again) the term “global warming” was a term used in 1975 in an article by geochemist Wallace Broecker of Columbia University in a science article. Before he used the term “global warming,” studies of human impact on climate had been called “inadvertent climate modification.” That didn’t really catch on, but global warming was a simple explanation for a complicated issue.

Global warming refers to the increase in overall temperature of the earth’s atmosphere. Climate change refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns. We are dealing with climate change. 

“Such shifts can be natural, due to changes in the sun’s activity or large volcanic eruptions. But since the 1800s, human activities have been the main driver of climate change, primarily due to the burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas,” according to the United Nations Climate Action.

“One of the clearest signals of climate change is that the Arctic is warming faster than the rest of the planet, a phenomenon known as Arctic amplification. As sea ice retreats, darker ocean and land surfaces are exposed, which absorb more sunlight and heat up even more quickly. That extra heat can alter atmospheric circulation patterns over the polar regions,” according to BBC Weather Focus/Facts.

Paul Pastelok, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, said this warming and ice loss can encourage the formation of so-called “blocking patterns” in the atmosphere.

These are persistent high-pressure systems that can stall weather patterns and make the jet stream more distorted.

“There is more warming occurring over the polar region than any other region,” Pastelok told BBC Science Focus.

“The lack of ice currently compared to past years has increased more, blocking patterns across the northern latitudes, which has led to more wavy or amplified jet stream patterns across the globe and more extreme weather events,” according to the BBC.

In some cases, these atmospheric changes can contribute to sudden stratospheric warming events, where temperatures in the stratosphere rise rapidly and disrupt the normal circulation around the polar vortex. When that happens, the vortex can weaken or split, making it easier for cold air to escape southward in the weeks that follow.

How much climate change contributes to the polar vortex is still debated by scientists. 

However, according to Scientific American in an article published on Jan. 28, for every one degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming, the atmosphere can hold about 7% more moisture. This recent snowstorm happened in an atmosphere that has become up to five degrees C (9 degrees F) warmer than it was in past decades, according to the research organization ClimaMeter, which produced the new analysis.

“That means that the

from-the-kilpatricks
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-123-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-122-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-119-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-118-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-116-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-115-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-114-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-113-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-112-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-111-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-110-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-109-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-108-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-106-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-105-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-104-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-103-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-102-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-101-v2
IMG_0433
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-99-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-98-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-96-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-95-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-94-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-93-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-92-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-91-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-90-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-87-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-86-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-85-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-82-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-81-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-80-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-79-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-78-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-74-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-73-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-72-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-70-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-69-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-68-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-64-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-63-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-62-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-61-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-60-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-59-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-58-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-57-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-56-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-55-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-54-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-50-v2
IMG_0410
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-45-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-43-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-42-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-39-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-34-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-30-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-29-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-28-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-27-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-26-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-25-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-24-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-23-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-22-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-20-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-18-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-17-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-16-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-14-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-13-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-12-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-11-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-10-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-9-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-8-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-6-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-4-v2
2025-montrose-christmas-parade-during-3-v2
IMG_7501
IMG_7499-2-use-this-one
NO-1-IMG_7495
NO-6-IMG_7516
No-5-IMG_7513-use-this-one
NO-4-IMG_7511
NO-3-IMG_7508-use-this-one
NO-2-IMG_7496-use-this-one
IMG_7519
HALLOWEEN-20251031_202229
HALLOWEEN-20251031_191424
HALLOWEEN-76ACDD94-296F-4425-BEAC-21BF2A8BE917_1_105_c
HALLOWEEN-4D40D799-D129-4598-806B-678A0BBE99B7_1_105_c
HALLOWEEN-20251031_180016
HALLOWEEN-20251031_175842
HALLOWEEN-82B123A4-83F7-44E3-A7C2-ECFF8EB9A671_1_105_c
HALLOWEEN-20251031_171257
HALLOWEEN-20251031_171129
HALLOWEEN-DB38B57F-F28D-43BA-B8C8-A5C89DECE3D4_1_105_c
HALLOWEEN-65DD072C-887F-46ED-BD16-086523927F9F_1_105_c
HALLOWEEN-F9BDBBA0-9788-4849-886D-BBE17EFFC517_1_105_c
HALLOWEEN-237DBEE5-E22F-4976-8EDE-BDC40E2E47E2_1_105_c
HALLOWEEN-E8A83B5C-9178-4271-9268-13BC22387DF4_1_105_c
CVSS-image00004
CVSS-image00006
CVSS-image00007
CVSS-image00014
CVSS-image00021
CVSS-image00022
CVSS-image00024
CVSS-image00025
CVSS-image00032
CVSS-image00001
CVSS-image00009
CVSS-image00031
NO-KINGS-52
NO-KINGS-51
NO-KINGS-50
NO-KINGS-49
NO-KINGS-54
NO-KINGS-48
NO-KINGS-47
NO-KINGS-46
NO-KINGS-45
NO-KINGS-44
NO-KINGS-43
NO-KINGS-42
NO-KINGS-41
NO-KINGS-40
NO-KINGS-39
NO-KINGS-38
NO-KINGS-37
NO-KINGS-35
NO-KINGS-36
NO-KINGS-34
NO-KINGS-33
NO-KINGS-32
NO-KINGS-31
NO-KINGS-30
NO-KINGS-29
NO-KINGS-28
NO-KINGS-27
NO-KINGS-26
NO-KINGS-25
NO-KINGS-23
NO-KINGS-24
NO-KINGS-22
NO-KINGS-21
NO-KINGS-20
NO-KINGS-19
NO-KINGS-18
NO-KINGS-17
NO-KINGS-16
NO-KINGS-15
NO-KINGS-14
NO-KINGS-13
NO-KINGS-12
NO-KINGS-11
NO-KINGS-10
NO-KINGS-9
OKTOBERFEST-image00001
OKTOBERFEST-DSC09420
OKTOBERFEST-DSC09413
OKTOBERFEST-DSC09353
OKTOBERFEST-image00005
OKTOBERFEST-DSC09311
OKTOBERFEST-DSC09298
OKTOBERFEST-DSC09292
OKTOBERFEST-DSC09278
OKTOBERFEST-DSC09222
OKTOBERFEST-DSC09220
OKTOBERFEST-image00011
OKTOBERFEST-image00003
OKTOBERFEST-image00006
OKTOBERFEST-image00008
OKTOBERFEST-image00009
OKTOBERFEST-image00012
NNO-NO-7-IMG_9148
NNO-NO-8-IMG_9135
NNO-NO-6-IMG_9136
NNO-NO-3-IMG_9152
NNO-IMG_5132
NNO-IMG_5115
NNO-IMG_5127
NNO-NO-2-Commander-Hahnlein
NNO-NO-5-CARS
CRUISE-NIGHT-NO-3-IMG_4887
CRUISE-NIGHT-NO-8-IMG_4883
CRUISE-NIGHT-NO-7-IMG_4881
CRUISE-NIGHT-NO-6-IMG_4874
CRUISE-NIGHT-NO-2-IMG_4867
CRUISE-NIGHT-NO-10-IMG_4866
CRUISE-NIGHT-NO-5-IMG_4861
CRUISE-NIGHT-NO-4-Gotham-SWAT
CRUISE-NIGHT-NO-9-IMG_4862
CRUISE-NIGHT-NO-11-Volkswagen
CAR-SHOW-image00002
CAR-SHOW-image00003
CAR-SHOW-image00006
CAR-SHOW-image00008
CAR-SHOW-image00010
CAR-SHOW-image00012
CAR-SHOW-image00015
CAR-SHOW-image00017
CAR-SHOW-image00018
CAR-SHOW-image00020
CAR-SHOW-image00021
CAR-SHOW-image00028
CAR-SHOW-image00029
CAR-SHOW-image00033
CAR-SHOW-image00042
CAR-SHOW-image00043
CAR-SHOW-image00005
CAR-SHOW-image00013
CAR-SHOW-image00014
CAR-SHOW-image00025
CAR-SHOW-image00026
CAR-SHOW-image00032
CAR-SHOW-image00034
CAR-SHOW-image00035
CAR-SHOW-image00038
CAR-SHOW-image00039
CAR-SHOW-image00041
FIREWORKS-IMG_4615-2
FIREWORKS-IMG_4606
FIREWORKS-IMG_4602
FIREWORKS-IMG_4571
FIREWORKS-IMG_4620
FIREWORKS-IMG_4553
FIREWORKS-IMG_4599
FIREWORKS-IMG_4558
NK-P1012443
NK-P1012441
NK-P1012440
NK-P1012437
NK-P1012436
NK-P1012435
NK-P1012428
NK-P1012426
NK-P1012385
NK-P1012360
NK-P1012356
NK-P1012337
NK-P1012330
NK-P1012305
NK-P1012287
NK-P1012278
NK-P1012277
NK-P1012276
NK-P1012274
NK-P1012271
NK-P1012269
NK-P1012268
NK-P1012267
NK-P1012266
NK-P1012265
NK-P1012260
NK-P1012257
NK-P1012252
NK-P1012250
NK-P1012249
NK-P1012245
NK-P1012244
NK-P1012243
NK-P1012242
NK-P1012241
NK-P1012240
NK-P1012239
NK-P1012237
NK-P1012228
NK-P1012224
NK-P1012222
NK-P1012213
NK-P1012209
NK-P1012208
NK-P1012207
NK-P1012204
NK-P1012202
NK-P1012200
NK-P1012197
NK-P1012184
NK-P1012178
IMG_7075
IMG_7061
IMG_7053
IMG_7044
IMG_7038
IMG_7035
IMG_7024
IMG_7020
IMG_7014
IMG_7011
IMG_7009
IMG_7008
IMG_7007
IMG_7004
IMG_7003
IMG_6996
IMG_6994
IMG_6993
IMG_6989
IMG_6986
IMG_6984
IMG_6982
IMG_6979
IMG_6976
IMG_6973
IMG_6967
IMG_6965
IMG_6966
IMG_6963
IMG_6961
IMG_6959
IMG_6955
IMG_6952
IMG_6949
PRIDE-P1012169
PRIDE-P1012164
PRIDE-P1012162
PRIDE-P1012154
PRIDE-P1012149
PRIDE-P1012144
PRIDE-P1012137
PRIDE-P1012135
PRIDE-P1012130
PRIDE-NO-1-Mom-Hugs
PRIDE-P1012127
PRIDE-P1012126
PRIDE-P1012119
PRIDE-P1012114
PRIDE-P1012112
PRIDE-P1012111
PRIDE-P1012110
PRIDE-P1012108
PRIDE-P1012104
PRIDE-P1012101
PRIDE-P1012098
MEMORIAL-DAY-23
MEMORIAL-DAY-20
MEMORIAL-DAY-22
MEMORIAL-DAY-26
MEMORIAL-DAY-25
MEMORIAL-DAY-24
MEMORIAL-DAY-19
MEMORIAL-DAY-18
MEMORIAL-DAY-16
MEMORIAL-DAY-17
MEMORIAL-DAY-3
MEMORIAL-DAY-From-left-Chuck-Hughes-and-Johnie-McDowall
MEMORIAL-DAY-6
MEMORIAL-DAY-7
MEMORIAL-DAY-8
MEMORIAL-DAY-9
MEMORIAL-DAY-10
MEMORIAL-DAY-11
MEMORIAL-DAY-4
MEMORIAL-DAY-main-art
MEMORIAL-DAY-12
MEMORIAL-DAY-13
MEMORIAL-DAY-14-From-left-David-A.-Kinne-Paul-W-Walker-and-Robert-T-Keiter
MEMORIAL-DAY-15
WRAP-The-CV-jazz-band-performs-while-the-rain-comes-down
WRAP-Members-of-Save-the-Verduo-Wash-hunkered-down-witho-hot-cocoa
WRAP-NO-12-Annie-Varvaryan-Psy.D.-from-Couch-Conversations-Psychotherapy-held-a-workshop-
WRAP-Exterior-of-St-Lukes-courtyard-which-hosted-the-Wellness-Fair
WRAP-Carmen-Tunzi-addressed-the-audience
WRAP-NO-4-Carmen-Tunzi-was-one-of-the-days-speakers-and-had-a-booth-at-the-Wellness-Fair
WRAP-Couch-Conversations
WRAP-NO-8-Bright-sunshine-lit-the-courtyard-where-the-Wellness-Fair-was-held
WRAP-NO-6-Montrose-Search-Rescue-members-demonstrate-the-use-of-a-litter-at-the-Kids-and-Kritters-event
WRAP-Tricia-Goldsworthy-gets-a-squirt-of-disinfectant-while-daughter-Aubrey-looks-on
WRAP-NO-11-Alissa-Lachance-shows-the-audience-a-hedgehog
WRAP-Bob-the-opossum-climbs-over-the-back-of-Alissa-Lachance
WRAP-An-armadillo-drew-ahhhs-from-the-crowd-at-the-Kids-and-Kritters-event
WRAP-Nolan-an-orange-iguana-made-an-impression
WRAP-NO-2-A-yellow-boa-constrictor-named-Peaches-was-tame-promised-Alissa-Lachance-at-the-Kids-and-Kritters-event
WRAP-The-Golden-Retrievers-collect-ducks-at-the-bottom-of-the-lake
WRAP-Meg-Patrick-sweeps-up-some-of-the-ducks
WRAP-The-ducks-race-down-the-lake
WRAP-Ducks-make-their-way-down-at-the-splash
WRAP-Propelled-by-water-in-the-lake-provided-by-the-Glendale-Fire-Dept-firefighters-the-ducks-make-their-way-down
WRAP-Blue-mascots-at-the-duck-splash
WRAP-Thousands-of-ducks-prepared-to-race
WRAP-NO-10-Kiwanis-member-Marcelo-Poisl-with-duck-splash-winner-Maddie-Burke
WRAP-Kiwanis-president-Carl-Povilaitis-announces-the-winners-while-Susie-Dell-writes-down-their-names
WRAP-Kiwanis-member-Gabriella-Waterman-oversaw-the-inaugural-art-contest
WRAP-Fitness-instructor-and-Kiwanis-member-Nzhde-Avag-Petrosyan-lead-youngsters-in-an-exercise
WRAP-Kiwanis-members-Susie-Dell-front-and-Patricia-Larrigan-prepare-for-the-announcement-of-the-days-winners
WRAP-Dancers-with-Mexico-Azteca-Dance-Co-perform-for-the-crowd-at-the-duck-splash
WRAP-Kiwanis-member-Amy-Navarrete-in-hat-signs-in-as-Karen-Swan-and-Monica-Sierra-oversee
WRAP-The-ducks-were-rounded-up-for-the-first-heat
WRAP-NO-3-Amy-Tate-made-sure-to-stop-by-with-department-comfort-dog-Brisket-at-the-duck-splash
WRAP-NO-7-Duck-merchandise-was-overseen-by-Hilda-Morovati-Claudia-Sysock-and-in-back-Mary-Broerman
WRAP-From-left-were-Kiwanis-members-Lisa-Brooks-Karen-Swan-seated-and-Paula-Devine
WRAP-A-vintage-tractor-was-placed-near-the-stage
WRAP-The-sun-finally-popped-out
WRAP-Members-of-the-LASD-with-Harry-Leon-and-Chris-Kilpatrick
WRAP-CVTC-member-Harry-Leon-protects-himself-from-the-rain-by-wearing-a-bucket-provided-by-CVWD
WRAP-The-rain-pelted-but-the-bands-played-on-as-parents-cheered-them-on
WRAP-Parents-werent-about-to-let-a-little-rain-dampen-their-enthusiasm-for-their-students
WRAP-NO-1-A-car-show-was-a-popular-draw-at-the-Fair
WRAP-LA-County-Fire-sent-representatives
WRAP-NO-5-The-pie-eating-contest-at-the-Fair-was-especially-popular
WRAP-Some-of-the-vendors-who-waited-until-the-sun-shone-was-Kira-Antuna-of-Faced
WRAP-The-color-guard-remained-stoic-during-the-presentation-of-colors
WRAP-NO-9-HTCF-chair-Bob-Manciero-checks-out-the-Fair-as-the-rain-pours-down
WINDS-By-Chris-WALDHEIM
WINDS-IMG_1286
WINDS-IMG_1282
WINDS-IMG_1278
WINDS-IMG_1274
WINDS-IMG_1272
WINDS-IMG_1271
WINDS-IMG_1268
WINDS-IMG_1254
WINDS-IMG_1253
WINDS-IMG_1242
HCF-IMG_5879
HCF-IMG_5880
HCF-IMG_5884
HCF-IMG_7927
HCF-IMG_5873
HCF-IMG_5874
HCF-IMG_5877
HCF-IMG_5878
HCF-IMG_5866
HCF-IMG_5868
HCF-IMG_5869
HCF-IMG_5871
HCF-IMG_5861
HCF-IMG_1821
HCF-NO-3-IMG_1820
HCF-NO-5-IMG_1800
HCF-Much-of-the-history-of-the-valley-was-found-at-the-booth-of-the-Historical-Society-of-the-Crescenta-Valley
HCF-image00002
HCF-IMG_1744
HCF-IMG_1739
HCF-IMG_1734
HCF-IMG_1731
HCF-IMG_1728
HCF-Vendor-booths-at-CV-Hometown-Country-Fair
HCF-Donna-Libra-shows-off-her-dog-Bailey-to-Supervisor-Kathryn-Barger
HCF-image00004
HCF-Korean-American-Heritage-Booth
HCF-IMG_1720
HCF-IMG_1716
HCF-The-Impact-Foundation-had-an-information-booth-at-the-Fair
HCF-The-Impact-Foundation-provided-an-educational-Narcan-demonstration
HCF-image00005
HCF-image00006
HCF-image00007
HCF-image00009
HCF-NO-8-image00011
HCF-image00013
HCF-image00015
HCF-IMG_1681
HCF-IMG_1678
HCF-NO-7-image00016
HCF-The-Friends-of-Rockhaven-booth-offered-historical-information-on-the-historic-sanitarium
HCF-Spinning-wheel-was-found-at-Friends-of-Rockhaven-booth
HCF-IMG_1633
HCF-NO-4-image00017
HCF-image00019
HCF-NO-6-image00022
HCF-image00023
Mike-Baldwin
ROBERT-WOLLENWEBER-LEFT-AND-JIM-TURNER
Vic-Bustillos
Keynote-speaker-Lt.-Col.-Andrew-Burghdorf-USAF-left-with-Mike-Baldwin
JERRY-BURNHAM
JIM-TURNER
Lt.-Col.-Andrew-Burghdorf-USAF
LYNN-MC-GINNIS
MIKE-BALDWIN-LEFT-LOOKS-ON-AS-Lt.-Col.-Andrew-Burghdorf-USAF-RECEIVES-A-CHALLENGE-COIN-FROM-ROBERT-WOLLENWEBER
DSC_9588A
DSC_9591
Bugler-Col.-Larry-Icenogle-U.S.-Army-retired
DSC_9661
DSC_9548A
IMG_1119
image00001
image00002
IMG_1112
image00005
image00006
image00008
IMG_1100
IMG_1099
IMG_1097
image00009
IMG_1091
image00011
image00012
IMG_1090
image00013

storm had up to 20% more precipitation than it would have if there was no human-caused warming,” according to Scientific American. 

Basically, due to the warming earth the weather we experience from hurricanes to snowstorms may not be more frequent but will be more intense … so since we haven’t been able to do what is needed to be done to help save the planet from climate change we’d better get used to more intense weather. 

For us, the weather over the next few days is about as picture perfect as you can get. Our 80s temperatures will drop to the 70s, more aligned with our average temps for this time of year. There is a chance of rain from Monday evening through Wednesday but it looks pretty light. Tuesday will see a drop in temperature to the mid-60s. The next chance of rain will be between Feb. 15 and Feb. 17.

WEATHER WATCH <<< TAKING A LOOK OUTSIDE OUR WINDOW added by on
View all posts by CV Weekly →