CV Chamber Holding Bingo Game Fundraiser

On Saturday, Feb. 7 the CV Chamber is hosting a bingo game at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave. Each bingo game pays at least $100 (multiple winners will split the pot) plus there will be food for purchase, ice cream for sale from Moo Moo Mia in Montrose and local history presented by Charly Shelton. Tickets sold at the door and can be purchased in advance at the office of CV Weekly.

Doors open at 4:30; the first game is at 6 p.m.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, Feb. 7. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

Volunteers are needed to host open gate events. Open gate hosts unlock the gate, welcome in visitors and field questions about the Preserve. Those who would like to be trained to host an open gate event can email Kyle Cavazos at kylecavazos@arroyosfoothills.org.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Ascencia Annual Gala

Ascencia is holding its 18th annual gala, named Creating a Lasting Impact!, on Saturday, April 11 at 6 p.m. at the Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale. This fundraiser will support Ascencia’s essential programs that create a lasting impact on the individuals it serves. Tickets, sponsorship packages and underwriting opportunities are available now. Visit https://tinyurl.com/dwdxjwpm to take part in this event.