GPD Arrest Suspect Tied to Several LA Area Residential Burglaries

On Jan. 16, Glendale Police Dept. detectives arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for multiple recent residential burglaries in Glendale. The 22-year-old man was taken into custody during a search warrant at his residence in the City of Los Angeles.

In a coordinated multi-agency effort, detectives from the Beverly Hills Police Dept. simultaneously served search warrants. They arrested three additional suspects believed to be part of the same residential burglary crew including a 29-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 43-year-old man. All the individuals arrested are Chilean nationals.

Detectives seized evidence from the burglaries, including cellphones and signal jammers. They also recovered stolen property including firearms, jewelry and various luxury items. Detectives have linked this criminal ring to several residential burglaries in cities across the region including Glendale, Beverly Hills, San Marino and Los Angeles.

This investigation is ongoing. Detectives will be working with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office to assist in the successful prosecution of these individuals.