La Crescenta Avenue Rehab Project Stalled

Paving operations on La Crescenta Avenue have been postponed due to ongoing conflicting utility construction. An updated schedule of the paving and striping improvements will be printed as soon as it’s made available.

Field Trip Docent Trainings

Today, Thursday, Jan. 29 there is a Rosemont Preserve geology docent training, and on Friday, Jan. 30 a docent training on native plants will take place. Trainings are from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and take place at the Rosemont Preserve.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

The application for the 2026 Performance Series is now open. Performance groups based in the Southern California region and made up of trios or larger are invited to apply for the Brand Summer Music Series and the Jewel City Concert Series.The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 at 5 p.m.

Artist Submissions Now Open for City of Glendale Public Art Landmarks Projects

The Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Dept., on behalf of the City of Glendale’s Arts & Culture Commission (ACC), has announced that submissions are now open for the next round of the Citywide Public Art Landmarks RFQ. This initiative will commission up to 10 long-term or permanent public artworks placed throughout the city to enhance public spaces, celebrate Glendale’s cultural diversity and encourage meaningful community engagement.

Applications are open through Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. This RFQ is for qualifications only and applicants should not submit design proposals at this stage. A shortlist of finalists will be selected to develop concepts and will receive a stipend for their design work.

Each location invites imaginative, forward-thinking approaches that elevate the surrounding public environment.

Artists and artist teams are encouraged to consider how their practice aligns with the needs and goals of each site. Applicants may apply to one or multiple opportunities. A shortlist of artists will advance to the next stage to develop and present full design concepts to the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission.

For more information, visit GlendaleArtsAndCulture.org/PublicArtRFQ. To apply, visit lebasseprojects.submittable.com/submit.