FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

When Therapy is Needed

Steve & I love listening to live music. In fact, for Christmas I got him (us) tickets to Train (“Drops of Jupiter”), which will be performing at Pechanga Resort on March 26.

But we often forget that there is a great small lounge on Foothill Boulevard that caters to local bands. On Saturday night, Steve and I headed over to Therapy at the Roar Room, 3465 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta to hear my Kiwanis friend Richard Dell and his band Rock Bottom Betty.

Advertised as playing “timeless, loud and live,” Rock Bottom Betty didn’t disappoint. There were standards played that were easily recognized as well as their spin on certain classics. I found myself (more than once) singing along to a favorite.

We sat near a rotating billboard that advertised weekly events at Therapy at the Roar Room. For example, Monday nights are reserved for Geeks Who Drink/Trivia Night! This is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and, having gone there for one night of competition with members of the CV Chamber of Commerce, I found that though I might be a “smarty pants” the truth is my knowledge was lacking!

On Tuesday nights Therapy at the Roar Room boasts Consensual Karaoke – hosted by Mr. Donkey – which is an experience I have not taken part in.

On Thursday nights one of our favorite bands can be found at Therapy at the Roar Room – the Mary Dyer Band! A great cover band of solid musicians, the Mary Dyer Band never disappoints and has played at the CV Fireworks display, Barragan’s in Burbank, Highlands Church and also had numerous “concrete concerts.”

Therapy at the Roar Room doesn’t sell food, but doesn’t mind if you bring in something. It is a true neighborhood bar and a place to check out.