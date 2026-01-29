CRIME BLOTTER

Jan. 25

900 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported that while she was shopping two women stole her wallet. Suspect No. 1 was described as White with blonde hair and wearing a white sweater. Suspect No. 2 was described as White with black hair, tall and thin in her mid-30s and wearing a black jumpsuit.

The victim stated that her purse was sitting in the shopping cart when Suspect No. 2 began talking to her. The victim saw Suspect No. 1 walk near her shopping cart and reach for something near her purse; however, she was then distracted by Suspect No. 2 who was asking her about an item on the shelf at the store. When the two suspects walked away the victim immediately found her purse was missing. She attempted to use the “Find my phone” application but it did not work (her cellphone was in her purse). There was another victim who reported her wallet was stolen by two suspects that matched the descriptions of Suspects No. 1 and No. 2 in the store about the same time. The two suspects used the same tactics as with the first woman who had her purse stolen.

The thefts occurred between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Jan. 23

1700 block of Bonita Vista Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident reported that when he arrived home with his wife and entered the house, they found their bedroom had been ransacked. Fearing the suspect/suspects were still at the home, they left the residence and contacted law enforcement. Deputies responded and discovered the screen from the window in the master bath was pried off and the window open.

The theft occurred at 7 p.m.

Jan. 22

800 block of Greenridge Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, deputies responded to a burglary alarm at a home. The window on the second level had been shattered. They observed blood stains near the broken window. There was a pallet that had been apparently used as a ladder to reach the second level of the home.

After a walk-through of the property with the residents it did not appear that anything was stolen.

The residential burglary occurred at 6:53 p.m.

Editor’s note: Details included in the crime reports are taken directly from the reports on file. The Crescenta Valley Weekly is not responsible for the incompleteness or inaccuracies in the original reports.