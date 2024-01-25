The March 5 presidential primary election is quickly approaching. With the Make a Plan to Vote Tool, voting in Los Angeles County is easier than ever.

The first thing voters should do is to confirm their voter registration and party affiliation. They can do this by going to www.lavote.gov.

Voters can also customize their voting experience to meet their needs and LA County has several voting options available in this election including:

Vote by Mail: Voting by mail is the most convenient way that voters can make their voice heard in this election. Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters starting Feb. 1. When a ballot is received, fill it out, sign the return envelope and mail it back before Election Day, March 5. Remember, there is no postage necessary.

Ballot Drop Box: Using one of the 400-plus Official Ballot Drop Boxes located across LA County is an easy way to vote. All Ballot Drop Boxes will be open from Feb. 1 through Election Day, March 5.

Vote in person at a Vote Center: Vote early to avoid long lines. Vote Centers will open daily beginning Feb. 24 through Election Day, March 5. Voters can visit any available location to cast their ballot in person, or they can return their completed Vote by Mail ballot.

To create a voting plan visit http://tinyurl.com/bdct56xc.