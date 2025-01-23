CVCA to Meet Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its first meeting of the year tonight, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. This will be a live, in-person meeting in the La Crescenta library community room. Just prior to the CVCA meeting, the Crescenta Highlands Neighborhood Association will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. This meeting is for residents who live in the Glendale portion of La Crescenta between Lowell and Pennsylvania avenues, but all are welcome to attend. Both meetings will include topics important to the greater Crescenta Valley such as Canyon Hills, Verdugo Wash and Rockhaven.

The La Crescenta library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions or to be added to the meetings’ notification list.

Christmas Tree Recycling and Collection

Residents with the City of Glendale can recycle their Christmas trees now through April 1. Those living in a single-family or multi-family household (2-4 units) can recycle trees by placing them curbside on regular collection day. Please remember to remove all ornaments, decorations, bags, stands, bars, nail and tinsel/s (flocked trees and fire-retardant trees are okay). Trees must be cut in half if taller than 8 feet.

Those with questions should call the City of Glendale Public Works at (818) 548-3916.

Burrtec customers in the unincorporated portion of Los Angeles County – Montrose/La Crescenta can also put their tree curbside on collection day through the end of January. Customers need to make sure there are no ornaments, decorations, bags, stands, bars, nail and tinsel/s (flocked trees and fire-retardant trees are okay). Trees must be cut in half if taller than 6 feet.

Customers with questions can call Burrtec.

Performance Series Applications Now Open

The application to the 2025 Performance Series for the City of Glendale is now open. Performance groups based in the Southern California region and made up of trios or larger are invited to apply for two performance series: the Brand Summer Music Series and the Jewel City Concert Series.

Performances for the Brand Summer Music Series are scheduled for Fridays in summer 2025 from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Each performance must be one (1) set of one hour and 30 minutes in duration. The ACC will fund selected performance groups a stipend of up to $2,000 per performance.

Performances for the Jewel City Concert Series are scheduled for Saturdays in fall 2025 from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Each performance must be one (1) set of 60 minutes in duration. The ACC will fund selected performance groups a stipend of up to $1,500 per performance.

Submit an application by the deadline of Jan. 31, 2025 at 5 p.m. PST.