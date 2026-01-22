FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

The Wider We Are

Traditionally, New Year is a time when resolutions are made: we’re going to eat better, walk more, smoke less (or quit altogether), lose weight, etc. Unfortunately, by the second Friday in January most have abandoned their goals. In fact, there’s a name for that Friday: Quitters’ Day.

Yup, that’s when most of us decide it’s just not worth it and revert back to our bad habits (yes – they’re bad; if they weren’t we wouldn’t be giving them up, right?).

Understanding the temptation that is part of Quitters’ Day, CV Weekly has chosen January as its Healthy Living month. You may have noticed that we’ve included Healthy Living banners on some of that articles in the paper. They’re targeted to help people “stay the course” in their drive to live a better, healthier life. We’ve tried to tackle myriad subjects including sleeping better (see page 3); previous issues have included stories on advances in firefighter health and mental health.

Looking at my history with New Year’s resolutions, I can say that I’ve failed miserably. I’m still trying to lose my baby weight – despite my “baby” being 33 years old. I don’t think the chances are very good that I’ll be keeping that goal. Yet it always seems to make my list of New Year’s resolutions.

I was looking at photos recently and came across my wedding pictures. Not only was I a youngster (I got married a month before my 21st birthday) but I was thin! When I consider that I’m heavier now than at the height of any of my pregnancies I get sick … of course, not sick enough to give up eating any of those wonderful goodies that come my way.

Of course, I’m not alone. According to a report from the CDC in 2024, data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey showed that during August 2021–August 2023, the prevalence of obesity in adults was 40.3%, with no significant differences between men and women. Obesity prevalence was higher in adults ages 40–59 than in ages 20–39 and 60 and older.

Basically we’re a fat nation. I do, however, lean toward the teachings of author Jonathan Engel who states in his book “Fat Nation: A History of Obesity in America” that “obesity is a result of complex, post-WWII societal changes, not just a lack of willpower, focusing on shifts in work, food and environment.”

I can get behind the idea that it is not due to lack of willpower that we put on weight.

However, I can’t help but ask – do we have ingredients at home to make chocolate chip cookies? Cookies and milk – a winning combination…