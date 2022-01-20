CVCA Welcomes 2022

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its first meeting of the year on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. For those who live in Glendale between Lowell and Pennsylvania avenues, the Crescenta Highlands Neighborhood Association will hold its annual meeting from 6:15-7 p.m. just prior to the CVCA meeting. The agenda will include a vote and installation of the CHNA board members and a general update on the association.

Please join the meeting via Zoom. All are welcome. For further information and Zoom link, contact crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com or ask via Facebook.

Outreach Workshop for La Crescenta Avenue Improvements

Tonight, Thursday, Jan. 20 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. a meeting is being held regarding proposed road improvements for La Crescenta Avenue as part of the monthly meeting of the CV Town Council. Los Angeles County Public Works is planning an upcoming pavement resurfacing project along La Crescenta Avenue, Orange Avenue, Prospect Avenue, Ocean View Boulevard, Mira Vista Avenue, and Montrose Avenue within the unincorporated La Crescenta-Montrose community.

Additional infrastructure improvements will include: resurfacing portions of various roadways and reconstructing existing curb ramps; replacing existing asphalt sidewalk and curb ramps with concrete along Orange Avenue; installing bikeways along various roadway segments to encourage active transportation; constructing drywells to capture surface water and improve water quality; constructing bulb-outs and sidewalks to improve pedestrian safety.

To learn more about the project and how to get involved, or for those who require project information or materials in other languages, contact Shirley Lai, project manager, at slai@pw.lacounty.gov or call (626) 300-2619.

The Zoom meeting is hosted by the Crescenta Valley Town Council and can be accessed at https://bit.ly/lacrescenta-workshop or call by dialing (669) 900 6833. Meeting ID is 283 256 4275 and password: 626159.

Reminder from USC-VHH

As the COVID-19 omicron variant continues to spread, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital is attending to a very high volume of sick patients in it Emergency Dept. The community is asked that, if they are not experiencing COVID symptoms, to seek COVID testing elsewhere.

The USC-VHH Emergency Dept. is not equipped to offer COVID-19 testing to the public at large. However, it has worked with a third-party provider to provide weekend drive-through testing in the hospital’s lower east parking lot for the next few weeks. For a list of other COVID-19 testing locations, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

People can protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing, avoiding large groups and washing hands. Most importantly, get vaccinated and get a booster shot if eligible.

CVTC Special Meeting

The Crescenta Valley Town Council is having a public forum and presentation regarding the proposed Eagle Canyon Channel Trail, which includes a multi-use trail beginning at the northeast intersection of La Crescenta Avenue and

El Caminito along the flood control channel connecting to Two Strike Park (Phase I).

The in-person meeting includes representatives with LA County Dept. of Parks & Rec and Public Works. The meeting will be held on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta. Space is limited. All safety protocols will be followed; masks required. Comments and concerns (approval or disapproval of the project) can be sent by Jan. 28 to CV Town Council, P.O. Box 8676, La Crescenta, CA 91224 or sent via email to Kerri@thecvcouncil.com. Senders should include their name and address.