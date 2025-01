With 90% of the inspections completed, here are the totals and breakdown from L A County Fire for the Eaton Fire:

DESTROYED – 8,988 total

5,762 Single Family Dwellings

96 Multi Family Dwellings

5 Mixed Resdential/Commercial

149 Commercial

2,976 Other Minor Structures

DAMAGED – 972 total

682 Single Family Dwellings

28 Multi Family Dwellings

2 Mixed Residential/Commercial

29 Commercial

231 Other Minor Structures