Updated Stats from LA County Fire Dept.

Maria Grycan
Community Services Liaison
LA County Fire Department
As of Friday morning, with 75% of the inspections completed, here are the current verified numbers and breakdown:
DESTROYED – Total of 7,193 structures
4,611 Single Family Dwellings
85 Multi Family Dwellings
5 Mixed Use (Residential/Commercial)
128 Commercial
2,364 Other Minor Structures (outbuildings, detached garage, etc.)
DAMAGED – Total of 805 structures
556 Single Family Dwellings
27 Multi Family Dwellings
2 Mixed Use
27 Commercial
193 Other Minor Structures
Vehicles are not within the structures categories. They are tabulated separately, and information about them has not yet been received, according to Maria Grycan, Community Services Liaison LA County Fire Dept.