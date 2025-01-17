Updated Stats from LA County Fire Dept.

Maria Grycan Community Services Liaison LA County Fire Department As of Friday morning, with 75% of the inspections completed, here are the current verified numbers and breakdown:

DESTROYED – Total of 7,193 structures

4,611 Single Family Dwellings

85 Multi Family Dwellings

5 Mixed Use (Residential/Commercial)

128 Commercial

2,364 Other Minor Structures (outbuildings, detached garage, etc.)

DAMAGED – Total of 805 structures

556 Single Family Dwellings

27 Multi Family Dwellings

2 Mixed Use

27 Commercial

193 Other Minor Structures

Vehicles are not within the structures categories. They are tabulated separately, and information about them has not yet been received, according to Maria Grycan, Community Services Liaison LA County Fire Dept.