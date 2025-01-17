Updated Stats from LA County Fire Dept.

Maria Grycan

Community Services Liaison

LA County Fire Department

As of Friday morning, with 75% of the inspections completed, here are the current verified numbers and breakdown:

 
DESTROYED – Total of 7,193 structures
4,611 Single Family Dwellings
85     Multi Family Dwellings
5       Mixed Use (Residential/Commercial)
128   Commercial
2,364 Other Minor Structures (outbuildings, detached garage, etc.)
 
DAMAGED – Total of 805 structures
556  Single Family Dwellings
27    Multi Family Dwellings
2      Mixed Use
27    Commercial
193 Other Minor Structures
 
Vehicles are not within the structures categories. They are tabulated separately, and information about them has not yet been received, according to Maria Grycan, Community Services Liaison LA County Fire Dept.
 

